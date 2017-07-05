The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the invitation-only conference for the $3.7 trillion global wellness industry, today announced it has attracted a record number of platinum and gold sponsors for its 11th annual conference being held at The Breakers Palm Beach, Florida from October 9-11, 2017.

The sponsors, which include host sponsor The Breakers, span diverse industries, and will be given a unique opportunity to reach influential leaders from every sector of the wellness industry who will gather to discuss and debate the future of this massive global movement and market.

The 2017 Summit theme, “Living a Well Life,” puts a spotlight on how the future of wellness will impact every aspect of an individual’s life – as well as the greater societal impact wellness will have on our communities, cities, workplaces, and even countries, moving forward.

“Having the Summit in the U.S. has not only made possible a dynamic agenda that includes visionaries and entrepreneurs from the largest and most innovative wellness market in the world, it has also fueled incredible interest in our sponsorship opportunities,” said Susie Ellis, GWS chairman and CEO. “Our gratitude to the companies that make it possible to put on such a powerful event each year is immense.”

Host Sponsor

The Breakers Palm Beach, one of America’s leading independent hotels, prides itself on its engaged, collaborative and high achieving workforce. The owners and its executive team have developed a wellness-focused business that empowers and invests in its 2,000-strong team members’ well-being, helping them attain both professional and personal goals. The 538-room, Italian Renaissance-style hotel was founded in 1896 and resides on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach, FL.

Platinum Sponsors

Technogym is a leading global supplier of technology and design-driven products and services in the wellness and fitness industries and has been the official supplier for five Olympic Games, including Rio 2016. Founded in 1983, the company (which has over 2,000 employees, 14 global branches, and a presence in over 100 countries) provides a complete range of cardio, strength and functional equipment.

Biologique Recherche has built its reputation for over 35 years on its effective, clinical approach to skincare and is the partner of choice for medical spas, day spas and luxury hotel spas in over 70 countries. Its extensive range of skincare products are highly concentrated in botanical, marine and biological active ingredients and are cold formulated in their own laboratory in France.

Canyon Ranch has been a pioneer and an industry-leading proponent of the wellness lifestyle for nearly 40 years, operating wellness destination resorts in Tucson, AZ and Lenox, MA, where they also operate the new Canyon Ranch Living Residences at Bellefontaine, an example of the emerging trend of wellness real estate. In addition, they operate Canyon Ranch SpaClubs in Las Vegas, NV and onboard twenty cruise ships.

LifeNome is a DNA-based Wellness AI company which envisions a world where wellness is science and data-driven, and personalized to an individual’s unique biological and behavioral characteristics. LifeNome’s wellness reports are currently offered across 12 countries in North America, Asia, Europe and Central and South America.

Gold Sponsors

Delos, the pioneer in wellness real estate, is transforming our homes, offices, schools, and other indoor environments by placing health and wellness at the center of design and construction decisions. Delos helps create spaces that actively contribute to human health, performance and well-being by marrying the best innovations in technology, health, science, and real estate.

Gharieni Group is a leading manufacturer of high-end spa and beauty beds, furniture and equipment that exports to 60 nations worldwide. The company, headquartered in Germany, is well known for its innovative developments and commitment to deliver on the unique requirements of each of its customers.

Longeva Wellness Driven is a wellness lifestyle company focused on results-driven sleep wellness programs for spas, resorts and wellness retreats. It includes the “Project Z, Sleep Wellness Initiative”, a comprehensive program based on helping spas shift the global sleep paradigm.

Miraval is a top-rated all-inclusive destination resort and spa dedicated to helping guests live life in the moment. Situated on 400 acres in Tucson AZ, it offers an array of programs led by an expert staff of wellbeing specialists, one-of-a-kind spa treatments, and authentic, healthy cuisine. Since 1995, the property has been consistently ranked as one of the world’s top destination spas by Travel + Leisure, Spafinder and Condé Nast Traveler.

Universal Companies has been a single-source supplier to spa professionals for more than 30 years and works with over 30,000 spa professionals in 47 countries, providing them with thousands of products to help manage and grow their businesses.

Weight Watchers International supports millions of women and men around the world to lose weight and lead healthier lives. The core philosophy behind Weight Watchers is a science-driven approach to help people lose weight by eating better and moving more.

The Summit is a gathering for senior industry executives and leaders; for information about attending, click here. For sponsorship, contact Michelle Gamble: michelle.gamble(at)globalwellnesssummit.com.

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit (GWS) is an invitation-only international gathering that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $3.7 trillion global wellness economy. Held in a different location each year, Summits have taken place in the U.S., Switzerland, Turkey, Bali, India, Morocco, Mexico and Austria. The next one will be held at The Breakers Palm Beach, Florida from Oct. 9-11, 2017.