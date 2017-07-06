“The LivingPackets are unique and enable a unique logistics solution, they are a complete game changer for the new “crowdshipping” field

Unlike the myriad of delivery services fiercely competing with their collaborative offers, LivingPackets

introduces a disruptive delivery concept thanks to patented ground-breaking technologies. After 2 years in

research and development and design optimization, LivingPackets is ready to take off. Additionally,

LivingPackets also promises a fairer way to reward all players involved thanks to a completely new profit-sharing

model.

“There is just no alternative to our delivery concept, allowing for a straight individual logistic solution

worldwide: nobody can be faster and each new offering in the transportation sector will increase our

performances. It costs a fraction of the regular shipping price and we save a lot of CO2 for the planet ”, says

Denis Mourrain, CEO of LivingPackets France.

A ground-breaking technology for express delivery

The LivingPackets are smart and self-directing. Ultra-secured and ultra-connected, they include multiple

features: camera, shock and temperature sensors, real-time tracking, electronic lock, Bluetooth and more.

“The LivingPackets are unique and enable a unique logistics solution, they are a complete game changer for

the new “crowdshipping” field. Thanks to this technology, LivingPackets is able to guarantee speed, costs

and safety! As an example, all the Europeans capital cities are reachable in less than 6 hours." says Denis

Mourrain. “IoT¹ is changing customers' habits, we use it to improve the aging logistics systems”.

Environmental friendly, LivingPackets don’t generate a noticeable CO2 impact, since the service is based on

existing travels and there is no wasted packaging.

Players are fairly rewarded with a new economic model: “the Profit-Sharing”

Thanks to profit and wealth sharing, LivingPackets introduces a new 3.0 economic model. All players are

rewarded for their contribution: “For example, for each 4 $/€² generated corresponding to LivingPackets

delivery renting costs, the company gets 2 $/€ and the community gets 2 $/€, we share 50% of our revenue

with the players”. This is a unique approach to date in the sharing economy that we call Profit-Sharing

Model. “Our model could reduce the growing gap between rich and poor in the long run ” says Jonathan

Harvey, community manager of the company. “We are a community-based and Profit-Sharing company,

and we hope that many other companies will follow our model . Besides sharing our success and our

enthusiasm, we get concretely one million for each million we share and this is a good motivation.”

Mourrain goes on.

CrowdSharing VS Crowdfunding

LivingPackets has started a CrowdSharing campaign in March’17 (http://www.livingpackets.com) to raise funds

in order to finance the production of the LivingPackets and launch the service. Rather than looking for

Business Angels, LivingPackets wishes to share its success and revenues with “Sharing Angels”. Unlike

traditional crowdfunding campaigns, anyone who sponsors a LivingPackets becomes a Sharing Angel

(Early Bird Offer 60$/€). We share 2 $/€ with our Sharing Angels every time LivingPackets are used

anywhere in the world. Each sponsoring generates rewards during 5 years and Sharing Angel are treated

like shareholders during this specific time or as long as they contribute to the success of the company.

“Thanks to our Sharing Angels, we expect to produce more than 1 million LivingPackets. After that, the sky

will be the limit” says Denis Mourrain.

About LivingPackets:

LivingPackets is a start-up that could change forever the world of express deliveries. Our delivery services

are the fastest and most secure worldwide at an affordable price. The community and profit-sharing model

could indeed improve the old capitalistic model. LivingPackets contributes to a greener and fairer world

thanks to a combination of ground-breaking technologies and friendly environmental concepts.

¹ Internet of Things

² $/€, we have decided to make no difference between USD and €uro depending on the currency used while

sponsoring.