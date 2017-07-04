Dubai Diamond Conference Announced for 16-17 October 2017

Ahmed Bin Sulayem Executive Chairman DMCC “Dubai has evolved rapidly as one of the world’s leading trading centres for rough diamonds and we look forward to welcoming all market participants to the Dubai Diamond Conference in October"

The Dubai Diamond Exchange (‘DDE’), a DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) platform, today announced the third edition of its biennial two-day Dubai Diamond Conference 2017 ‘(DDC 2017)‘ under the theme ‘Destination Next – Shaping the future of an interconnected marketplace’.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), said: “Dubai has evolved rapidly as one of the world’s leading trading centres for rough diamonds and we look forward to welcoming all market participants to the Dubai Diamond Conference in October. A dynamic marketplace made for growth today and long into the future, Dubai continues to play a central role for the trade due to its ideal location between producing countries in Africa and cutting centres in South Asia and the Far East.”

The conference will take place on 16-17 October in Dubai, one of the world’s leading diamond trading hubs, and will bring together international leaders of the diamond industry ranging from African Ministers to traders, financiers and world-renowned jewellers.

The conference will provide an opportunity to build relationships between companies and governments in producing and consuming countries further highlighting the pivotal role that Dubai plays in the global diamond trade for diamonds. The DDE programme will enable discussions and debate with a focus on stimulating innovation and growth in the diamond industry.

DDC 2017 has extended personal invitations and is looking forward to welcome the Hon. Mosebenzi Joseph Zwane, Minister of Mineral Resources of the Republic of South Africa; Hon. Sadique Kebonang, Minister of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Botswana; Hon. Prof. Dr. Francisco Queiroz, Minister of Geology and Mines of the Republic of Angola; Hon. Obeth Kandjoze, Minister of Mines and Energy of the Republic of Namibia and Hon. Walter K. Chidhakwa, Minister of Mines and Mining Development of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Peter Meeus, Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: "Dubai is an established part of the diamond community and a much needed gateway to the Middle Eastern retail market. We will bring together over 500 stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities facing the trade today.”

