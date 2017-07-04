93% of festival-goers have not been put off by the recent terrorist attacks and say they plan to attend festivals as normal this year.

93% of festival-goers have not been put off by the recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London and say they plan to attend festivals as normal this year.

The survey by events and ticketing agent, Skiddle, shows that almost all people who have bought tickets still plan to attend festivals large and small over the summer.

Of the 93% who said they hadn’t been put off attending festivals or live music events as a result of the recent terror attacks:

Over three quarters (78%) said they refuse to be scared about attending live events

Over half (55%) said they are unwilling to give up live music

Over one third (36%) said they still believe live music events and festivals are safe

Skiddle have seen a 21% increase in festival ticketing sales in 2017 from 2016.

Skiddle Co-Founder and Director Richard Dyer, commented: "It's encouraging to see the results of this survey and we are delighted that people are embracing the festivals and live music events with more enthusiasm than ever before.

"As we saw immediately after the attacks; community spirit and togetherness through music brought people closer together and it seems the public are refusing to let anything stop them from enjoying the festival season, which is a huge highlight of many people's calendars.

"Skiddle have been based in the North West for over 16 years and all our staff are local to the area. As a result, the Manchester attack felt particularly close to home for us. They say the show must go on, and we are delighted to be able to do our bit to help people stick two fingers up at anyone who challenges this way of life.”

