Excitech Opens New Office in Leeds

Headquartered in Enfield, with offices in Bishopsgate, London, Excitech has been providing software, training and consultancy services to the construction sector for over 31 years.

Adrian Atkinson, Founder and Chairman at Excitech said “Whilst many of our customers are happy to travel into London for guidance on how they can maximise the returns they receive from their technology investments, we understand the negative impact that the time spent travelling can have on their businesses. We hope that our Leeds Office will offer a convenient alternative for many of them.”

Headed up by Regional Sales Manager, Darren I’Anson, the new office in Wellington Place is already proving popular with places for upcoming training courses in heavy demand.

Gary Markham from Redrow commented “Despite previously being offered training for Autodesk software by Excitech, we were deterred due to the distance between our offices and the Excitech location. As soon as we were informed Excitech was opening an office in Leeds, we made sure we secured a place on the first training course, with the full intention to return for other Autodesk training when required. We are happy that this option is now available as it will allow us to capitalise on Excitech’s training skills and unlock our potential.”

In addition to popular training courses on products such as Autodesk Revit, Dynamo and AutoCAD, Excitech will be holding regular workshops and seminars at the new premises. Events soon to be announced include:



BIM Level 2 Accreditation: in partnership with Lloyds Register, Excitech will help attendees understand the benefits of a BIM Level 2 Accreditation and how to prepare for it.

Technology to Underpin the BIM Environment: a look at the unique demands design software places on an IT infrastructure within a BIM environment and some of the solutions available to improve collaboration and sharing of data.

Virtual Reality: a hands-on look at the latest VR technologies and how they can improve customer experiences and help win business.

“I’m delighted to now have the ability to invite our customers to a local office and share with them the latest technologies and services on offer,” commented I’Anson. Events such as our BIM Level 2 accreditation workshop taking place on July 27th will hopefully be as popular as the London event, providing our customers valuable guidance on their journey to BIM compliance.”

Register for Excitech’s BIM Level 2 event here http://www.excitech.co.uk/Insights/Events/BIM-Level-2-Accreditation-Breakfast-Seminar-(LEEDS

Details of all Excitech’s upcoming events and available training courses in Leeds, and other locations, can be found by visiting http://www.excitech.co.uk.

Leeds Office Address:

Excitech, 5th Floor, 2 Wellington Place, Leeds, LS1 4AP

About Excitech

We provide technology solutions and services for the construction sector, supporting the complete project life cycle from the manufacture of building products through to design and construction, building handover and maintenance. Our services include the provision of software, consultancy, training and support, and we offer a comprehensive range of IT, Document Management and Facilities Management solutions.

Established in 1985, we are the largest Autodesk Platinum Partner in the UK specialising in the construction sector, and have accreditations with leading technology vendors such as Microsoft, Dell, and HP. For further information, visit http://www.excitech.co.uk

Contact:

Yvette Dainton

Marketing Director

Excitech

01992 807447

Yvette.dainton(at)excitech(dot)co.uk