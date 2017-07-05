McKissock logo We provide the most informational courses and packages available with practical extras to help professionals exceed their goals.

McKissock, LLC, a top provider of online education for licensed real estate property appraisers, agents, brokers, and other professionals in the real estate industry announced today the launch of an improved online shopping experience and new brand identity.

The revamped experience on McKissock.com enables busy licensed professionals to quickly find the education they need and the professional development they want in order to meet state requirements, grow their skills and advance their business. The site was designed to be clean and simple with mobility in mind. A streamlined navigation and modern look and feel allow site visitors to easily find convenient pre-licensing and continuing education (CE) packages, practical courses covering relevant topics and an all-inclusive membership option to keep professionals on a successful career trajectory.

"Our customers are inundated with choices to get their qualifying and continuing education credits required by state law,” said Tyler Duncan, general manager for real estate continuing education at McKissock. ”We strive to provide the most informational courses and packages available with practical extras to help our customers exceed their goals.”

The site relaunch also comes with an entirely new brand identity, which reflects the innovative culture and commitment to quality that McKissock customers have come to expect over the past 26 years. The rebrand includes a modern design and the introduction of a distinctive hummingbird logo that embodies the characteristics of today’s successful business professionals — smart, adaptable and innovative.

“McKissock’s new brand identity delivers uplifting and versatile imagery paired with vibrant colors, which gives us the ability to create engaging and relevant interactions for our customers," said Yazir Phelps, vice president of marketing for Colibri Group, the parent company of McKissock, LLC. "Our hummingbird is a fitting symbol for aspiration and achievement, which characterizes what we stand for as a brand, as a company, and as individuals.”

McKissock was started in 1991 after launching the first onsite course to property appraisers in Warren, Pennsylvania. The company has grown significantly through recent acquisitions, including Real Estate Express, and now educates more than 500,000 professionals every year across the country. Real Estate Express is the pioneer of online real estate education and specializes in pre-licensing for real estate agents and brokers.

View the McKissock launch video or visit http://www.McKissock.com for more information.

McKissock is a top provider of education for licensed real estate property appraisers, agents, brokers, home inspectors, land surveyors, and professional engineers. The company provides pre-licensing, continuing education, license upgrade, and professional development courses to meet customer needs from the beginning to the end of their careers. With the addition of Real Estate Express, McKissock is the only name professionals need to know for quality pre-licensing education and CE requirements.

Colibri Group provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. Through six leading brands — McKissock, Real Estate Express, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Elite Professional Education, Superior School of Real Estate, and Securities Training Corporation — the company serves more than 700,000 professionals annually across real estate, healthcare, personal care and the financial services industry, among others. The company’s learning solutions give working professionals a competitive edge by combining up-to-date information, practical on-the-job application, and online accessibility.