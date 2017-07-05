Rise of the boutique music festival

"Nearly seven out of ten people say they prefer smaller music festivals to larger ones, a new survey by events and ticketing agent, Skiddle, reveals."

Nearly seven out of ten people (68%) say they prefer smaller music festivals to larger ones, a new survey by events and ticketing agent, Skiddle, reveals.

The rise of the boutique festival is attributed to people’s desire to relax, with nearly three quarters (72%) saying that smaller festivals are more enjoyable because they are less stressful than their larger counterparts.

Amongst the most popular are Beat-Herder Festival based in Lancashire, Kendal Calling in The Lake District and Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in Inverness.

Smaller festivals have also seen an increase in popularity due to a better selection of arts, music and entertainment, as well as cost and safety.

Out of the 32% who do prefer larger festivals, three quarters (75%) said they preferred the headline acts. Value for money and variety of entertainment were also listed as reasons to attend.

Ben Sebborn, Co-Founder and Director of Skiddle, commented:

“Over the past ten years the number of festivals in the UK has risen dramatically, catering to a huge variety of tastes. As choice increases, it is natural that people are exploring the options on offer and are leaning towards more boutique options.

“With day to day life being so stressful, it’s understandable that many people prefer the relaxing nature of smaller festivals. Choosing to attend smaller festivals because of their independence and individuality is also a trend that is showing no sign of slowing down.

“Whilst there has been a dramatic increase in people choosing to attend smaller music festivals, many of our customers will always favour major players on the festival scene. Skiddle sell tickets for around 100 festivals, so the great news is there’s definitely something out there for everyone – no matter how broad or niche your tastes are.”

