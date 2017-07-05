Double delight as two charities share the wealth

Gemini Director, Amanda Reid (c) presents cheques to Pat Brighton - Sutton Cancer Support Centre (l) and Joanne Danaher - Acorns Children's Hospice (r) 'We have now raised nearly £17,000 through our CSR activities in the last seven years'

Professional Services company, Gemini Professional Financial Group recently held its annual golf day to support of its two Charity Partners – Acorns Children’s Hospice and Sutton Cancer Support Centre.

Over 80 guests joined together for the annual event, now in its 8th year, at Sutton Coldfield Golf Club. Clients, sponsors and staff enjoyed a sunny and dry day to raise funds for these two worthwhile local charities.

Chris Wathen, Group Marketing Manager at Gemini says “Our golf day continues to prove extremely popular amongst our clients and their guests alike and we are thankful for the support of our sponsors”

Director, Gary Metcalf goes on to add “We have been supporting both Acorns and Sutton Cancer Centre for a couple of years now and we are very aware of the vital work they do in their local communities. We are proud to support them again this year and to help in a small way towards their fund raising needs ”

Chris Wathen continues “We set ourselves a target to raise over £3,000 on the day by holding a number of competitions and raffles and we were delighted that the event raised £3,500, which is split evenly between the two charities.”

“Everyone on the day was so generous. I would really like to thank our amazing clients, sponsors and staff. We have now raised nearly £17,000 through our CSR activities in the last seven years” concludes Amanda Reid, Director

For more information on Gemini – please visit http://www.gemini-pfg.com.

For more information about The Cancer Support Centre, visit http://www.suttoncancersupport.org.

For more information about Acorns Children’s Hospice, visit http://www.acorns.org.uk