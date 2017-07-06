Mark McGarrity takes the helm at Pilgrim Consulting, a Nashville-based software development firm, after Kenn Palm, company founder, has exited the company to establish a new venture.

Effective July 1, the company reorganizes with McGarrity as sole owner and chief executive officer. According to McGarrity, the company will focus on rapid web development, apps, and business intelligence tools for logistics, consumer goods and healthcare.

“CIOs are leading the charge for digital transformation,” says McGarrity. “But for many overseeing those efforts, the appetite for software outstrips many industries’ ability to quickly develop solutions. In addition, CIOs are scrambling for talent and fighting to stay competitive. Pilgrim helps organizations stay ahead of demand with rapid application development, skilled developers and business intelligence.”

The company’s 100+ employees develop software solutions for companies ranging from TrackPoint Systems, a logistics IoT company, 2Com, a marketing logistics firm; construction software creator Built Technologies; and retail companies such as Books-A-Million.

About Pilgrim Consulting

Founded in 1999 by tech entrepreneurs, Pilgrim develops smart software solutions. From custom to rapid application development, the Nashville-based firm applies a proven discovery and user experience process, deploying the right skills and resources, delivering on time and on budget. More than 100 employees focus on disciplined software development, built with the end in mind, for its 40 clients.