Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea has announced it will host the first annual Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camp, featuring four current ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) and WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) pros, set for November 15-19, 2017, at Maui’s world-famous Wailea Tennis Club.

This new Maui tennis camp program will feature a number of current pros including Steve Johnson (World #25), multiple ATP Tour title winner, Bronze medal winner (2016 Summer Olympics in Rio) and US Davis Cup team member; Shelby Rogers (World #48), quarterfinalist at the 2016 French Open and US Fed Cup team member; Reilly Opelka, Junior Wimbledon winner (2015) and one of tennis’ top world prospects; and Alison Riske (World #39), a WTA Tour title winner and a member of the US Fed Cup team. Rogers and Riske represented the USA in their Fed Cup win over Germany this past February in Hawaii.

Hall of Famer and Grand Slam winner Tracy Austin also will be on center court to participate in this four-day camp program. Added to the line-up are two world-class coaches, Marc Lucero, who works with Shelby Rogers full-time on tour, and Stephen Amritraj, son of legendary player Vijay Amritraj and a USTA National level coach.

Designed for avid adult tennis players ranging in skill from recreational to tournament level, the camp will include four days of professional lessons, on-court clinics, chalk-talks, Q&A sessions, and play with other campers and the pros.

Four Seasons Resort Maui will serve as “home base,” providing guest participants with impeccable service, exceptional amenities, and four nights in luxury, recently re-designed ocean-view accommodations. Participants will also enjoy a Camp Cocktail Reception and a Farewell Dinner at the resort with the pros, and will be treated to a private exhibition between the tour-level players at the Wailea Tennis Club’s intimate, close-to-the-action stadium. Besides improved strokes and fun memories, participants will also return home with a special gift commemorating their time in Wailea.

The cost of the Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camp package is $4995.00 per person for double occupancy; $5995.00 for single occupancy. Registration is limited to maintain small court ratios and to ensure participants enjoy ample time with pros. Go to http://www.fantasytenniscamps.com/book-now.html to reserve your package.

For more information about Maui’s 2017 Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camp, call (800)289-3333 or email: james(at)grandslamtennistours(dot)com. For more information about Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea visit http://www.fourseasons.com/maui.

About Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camp:

Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camps are operated by luxury tennis tourism specialists Grand Slam Tennis Tours and managed in collaboration with Topnotch Management, a boutique talent agency representing some of the world’s top tennis players and golfers. GSTT is frequently turned to as an industry leader and has recently been featured in outlets such as CNN, Forbes and The Boston Globe, and Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camps represents their entry into tennis event management. Through the partnership with Topnotch Management, they are uniquely able to craft luxury tennis events and experiences that bring guests close to the pros while providing unrivaled levels of comfort and execution.

About Wailea Tennis Club: The club is the largest resort tennis facility on Maui, featuring 11 Plexipave courts and a picturesque stadium court. Renowned for its high level of customer service and idyllic country club atmosphere, Wailea Tennis Club offers daily lessons and clinics by its team of USPTA certified professionals, full service pro-shop, and special events and activities throughout the year.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui: Maui's celebrated Forbes Five-Star Resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities and for living in harmony with its environment and community. A TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Famer, the Resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawaii's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui and DUO, a premium steak and seafood restaurant. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering redesigned guestrooms and suites, completed in November 2016, featuring contemporary art, world-class activities with no Resort fee and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, a museum quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui is a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between.

