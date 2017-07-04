Sizzling 4th of July Deal from Tello: 80% Off for New Mobile Plans

Tello currently has a great 8.9 rating and around 600 reviews on Trustpilot, a well known customer review website.

Tello, the most dynamic MVNO on the US market, launches the hottest 4th of July deal created especially for new customers: 80% OFF any new plan. This irresistible offer is as fast as lightning: it’s only available today, July 4.

The promotion is open to all new Tello customers who open a new account & get any phone plan of $10 or more, as well as those who already have an account with Tello, but no first order yet. All they have to do is place an order using coupon code 80FOURTH.

The 80% discount only applies for the first month of use, but there is no reason to worry, because helping their customers save money on their phone bill has always been Tello’s mission.

Tello offers a clean, upfront service with no fees whatsoever. Its monthly plans are fully customizable and you can choose any amount of minutes, texts, and data you want, including Pay As You Go credit, that can even be used to make international calls.

Plans are automatically renewed every 30 days. The national minutes included are also valid for calls to Canada and Mexico. Plans can be upgraded, downgraded, or renewed at any time, for no charge at all. Another perk of the service is free tethering: Tello customers can share data free of charge with other devices.

In just over one year of activity, Tello managed to become one of the best wireless services on the US market and has received numerous reviews on Trustpilot, a well known customer review website. Tello currently has a great 8.9 rating and around 600 reviews.

One customer says: ‘I don't pay more than I need to. I was not very happy with my carrier when I found Tello, I was paying more than I was using. But after more than 6 months with Tello, I ceased looking for other options. I don't pay more than I need to, customer service is super kind, there are no extra fees, and above all I can choose the number of minutes, data and texts I need. And I also have Pay As You Go to make international calls.’

About Tello:

Tello is a telecom provider operating on the US market. It is also present in the UK, serving customers through its Tello.co.uk website. Both Tello.com and Tello.co.uk are brands of KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.