Christms Expo Logo - 300dpi Christmas in July has never been this bright!

Christmas in July takes on a new meaning as the holidays come early to Nashville. The 2017 Christmas Expo (and Halloween too!) outdoor decorating conference will be bringing holiday cheer to the hottest season of the year at the Wilson County Expo Center on July 13-15, 2017 proving that summer is the time to start planning for the brightest and most impressive displays.

Christmas Expo is the only national conference dedicated to residential outdoor and commercial holiday decorating. Lighting enthusiasts will be greeted with impressive display and decorating ideas in a vendor hall filled with the newest trends in outdoor lighting and décor products. Classes geared to novice and experienced residential and commercial decorators give the knowledge and know-how to create theme-park quality displays that are the talk of neighborhoods, towns and television shows. Extreme decorators will choose from over 60 classes covering lighting, music, animation, DIY projects, laser projection and much more. Halloween decorators will also find inspiration for their haunts with classes on using fog and bubbles, video projection and how to build animated tombstones and scary facades.

Special events include a panel discussion on Saturday with participants and winners from the television show “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” Light Fighters will answer questions and share their experiences with being on a reality TV show. In addition, a casting agent from The Great Christmas Light Fight will be in house to recruit participants for the new season.

Saturday also features two fun classes presented by Nashville’s own Chef Ed from Two Fat Men Catering. Chef Ed will be giving presentations on Holiday Candy Making, Holiday Cocktails and Holiday Gift Baskets.

Christmas Expo runs from July 13-15, 2017 and is open to the public. Admission to the vendor hall only is $8.00 per person per day. (Children under 12 are admitted free). Saturday attendees may also attend the special events and classes with Chef Ed at no extra charge (class sizes are limited). The cost to attend the full conference which includes admission to all core classes and the vendor hall is $85/day or $195 for all three days. The Wilson County Expo Center is located at 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon TN 37087. Vendor hours are 12:30 – 5 on Thursday; 9:30 – 4:30 on Friday; and 9:30 – 4 on Saturday. Classes start at 8:30 each morning. For more information, visit http://www.ChristmasExpo.com.

ABOUT CHRISTMAS EXPO

Christmas Expo is owned and produced by sisters, Joyce Perhac, President of ProShow, Inc., a professional event planner and Janice Blasko, owner of ChristmasLightFinder.com, a free searchable database of home and commercial holiday displays. The event is scheduled mid-summer as new holiday products are released to allow both professionals and home decorators ample time to plan and prepare for the upcoming season. Christmas Expo is presented in a new city every year. This is the event’s first time in Nashville.