The New Holograms Hit the Market.

LONDON, United Kingdom: After only several months post official release of Hypervsn™ on CES 2017 Kino-mo has already signed partnership agreements with major market players from more than 15 countries. Thus Hypervsn™ soon to be seen in entertainment sectors, major retail chains and stores in France, Switzerland, Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, USA, Canada, Turkey, South Korea, India, Japan, RSA, Equador, Haiti, Ghana and UAE.

Named by Mashable "A future of retail displays" and awarded Top 3 British inventions of the year Hypervsn™ allows 3D videos to appear floating in the air and being perceived by viewers as hi-resolution holograms. The solution is made up of individual projection units and proprietary Hypervsn™ Management software. Positioned in various locations, sound-enabled Hypervsn™ units can be connected wirelessly and managed remotely from one location. All that makes Hypervsn™ a leading visualization solution for businesses looking for the "Next Big Thing" in digital display arena willing to increase sales and receive high brand exposure.

“We are extremely excited to finally see Hypervsn™ reaching consumers worldwide. I am sure that the experience of our partners will add a great value to the global presence of our product."– says Art Stavenka , Kino-mo Co-founder .

The first commercial launch of Hypervsn ™ will be in France, followed by Australia, South Korea and the UAE. New markets would be added in coordination with regional partners facilitating the introduction of Hypervsn ™ in their countries.

About Kino-mo(http://www.kino-mo.com): Kino-mo Ltd. is a London based, globally emerging company that develops hi-tech smart visual technologies. Hypervsn™ solution by Kino-mo received an array of awards and was named among worlds’ hottest technologies by Mashable, USA Today and Huffington Post. Potential distribution partners of Hypervsn™ may contact Kino-mo for more details through official company website at http://www.kino-mo.com