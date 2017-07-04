BeaverTails Named One of Canada’s Top 150 Brands

BeaverTails, makers of unique and delicious BeaverTails® pastries, today announced that it has been included in the ‘Interbrand 150: Iconic Canadian Brands Report.’

In honour of the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation, this report showcases the influence and impact of Canadian brands, and celebrates 150 authentically Canadian companies, organizations and institutions. To read the full report, please visit http://interbrand.com/ca/newsroom/150/.

Based on an old family recipe, BeaverTails pastries are a Canadian icon – a unique and delicious treat. Served hot and topped with numerous choices, including cinnamon & sugar, chocolate hazelnut spread, Reese’s® Pieces and peanut butter, BeaverTails pastries satisfy indulgences of all tastes. BeaverTails also offers a menu of favorite snack foods, including Beaver Bites® treats, BeaverDogs, poutines, and moozoo® smoothies, frozen yogurts and gelatos.

“We are very proud to have been included in the Interbrand 150 report,” says Pino Di Ioia, CEO, BeaverTails. “The Interbrand team use rigorous selection criteria and methodology. Three of their key considerations are: clarity, engagement and authenticity. For BeaverTails to be recognized in this context is very gratifying because it is a validation of our vision and an acknowledgement of our hard work.”

“To be identified as a brand that touches Canadians’ lives and is part of the fabric of the Canadian identity is a very satisfying experience. So, as BeaverTails approaches its 40th anniversary, please allow me to thank the Interbrand team and wish all Canadians a belated Happy Canada 150!” concludes Mr. Di Ioia.

