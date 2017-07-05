Our goal is to gamify kindness and make the world a better place in the process

Creators of The Good Cards, an innovative mobile game on Kickstarter that combines the vision of a better world by promoting players to do good deeds for other people and random acts of kindness, are showcasing the unique ‘Dreamers’ glasses – an accessory that gives players the opportunity to make a statement while making the world a better place.

“One lens is square, while the other is circular… so they aren’t your everyday frames and they’re pretty hard to ignore,” said The Good Cards Founder Pawel Alva. “The square lens symbolizes logic, while the round lens pays homage to love – so they give game players a physical way to show they’re both intelligent and loving when it comes to their fellow humans.”

Alva and his creative team developed a video to show the unique glasses as part of their Kickstarter campaign for The Good Cards, which surpassed its campaign goal just one day after it was launched on the crowdfunding website. The game, created to promote a global trend to do good, combines the vision of a better world with play and can be used on any iOS or Android device.

"We think these special glasses just make The Good Cards even more unique."

When playing The Good Cards, everyday people have an opportunity to join “legion of superheroes” and connect with millions of individuals from across the globe to harness the power of collective positive actions. Using The Good Cards app, players move through individual missions that allow them to do something kind for someone else as anonymously as possible.

Once they’ve done their good deed, the player passes the card anonymously to the recipient of the good deed, challenging this person to help someone and pass the card. As the card travels from hand to hand inspiring people to do good deeds, they can be tracked with the mobile app to see the chain reaction of kindness.

During crowdfunding, people can pre-order The Good Cards at a variety of levels starting at only $2 for a single ‘good card.’

For $39, crowdfunders receive The Good Box Special Glasses Edition, which includes:



12 of The Good Cards, allowing the player to become the ‘ultimate superhero’ and play all 12 missions

A Special Mission Wristband that activates a secret mission on Level 1.

A unique pair of Dreamers' Glasses that will activate a special mission on Level 2.

The Good Cards have already reached people in 18 countries and inspired hundreds of good deeds. .

About Better World

The Good Cards is young and innovative social enterprise that combines the vision of a better world with technology-driven solutions. The mobile game was developed to create a global trend to do good while empowering people to take small positive actions and witness that impact in real-time.

The Good Cards also allow people to connect with millions of individuals from across the globe, with the goal of creating a community of real-life superheroes called ‘Dreamers.’ By harnessing the power of collective actions aimed at generating good deeds everywhere, the game creators expect The Good Cards will change the world for the better.