Circadiance Partners with The VGM Group

Circadiance announced today that they have joined the VGM network to offer their innovative respiratory products to independent Home Medical Equipment providers in communities across America.

VGM and Associates is a Member Service Organization committed to the HME Industry. The VGM Group believes independent home medical equipment providers play a vital role in communities across America. VGM helps members identify and act on innovative opportunities. VGM will now be able to offer Circadiance products to their more than 5,000 HME member providers.

“The partnership between Circadiance and VGM allows Circadiance to reach a large number of Home Medical Equipment providers with our innovative sleep and respiratory monitoring products. Being a VGM supplier allows us to work more closely with the independent HME providers while offering them an economical ordering advantage," stated David Groll, CEO of Circadiance.

“Having the ability to promote our products to VGM Members provides Circadiance a channel to provide value, customer service, and world class products to VGM’s members and patient populations,” declared Tom Lucas, Director of Global Sales of Circadiance.

To learn more about The VGM Group visit https://www.vgm.com.

About Circadiance:

Circadiance is a pioneer in respiratory therapy specializing in positive airway pressure, non-invasive ventilation and apnea monitoring. Our clinically proven, innovative solutions address patients ranging from premature newborns to frail elderly. Circadiance products deliver superior patient comfort and effectiveness in the acute care and home care settings, ultimately resulting in reduced cost of care and improved outcomes. Circadiance’s brands include the following:

SleepWeaver® – Soft Cloth CPAP Masks

NeoPAP® – Neonatal CPAP and High Flow Respiratory Support System

SmartMonitor® – Infant Apnea Monitors

For more information about Circadiance, contact customer service at (888)-825-9640. International inquiries should call +1-724-858-2837. You can also visit http://www.circadiance.com.