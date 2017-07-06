Simpli.fi, the programmatic advertising platform built for the scale of localization and personalization, today announced that it has received Honor Roll status for the 2017 Online Trust Alliance (OTA) Audit & Honor Roll. The Audit & Honor Roll is the de facto standard for recognizing excellence in consumer protection, data security and responsible privacy practices for the world’s top companies.

“Simpli.fi has been an OTA Honor Roll member since the company became eligible for participation three years ago, and will continue to make the organizations’ mission to enhance online trust through responsible privacy practices an important part of how we conduct business,” said Frost Prioleau, CEO of Simpli.fi. “We deal in immense amounts of data and the safety, privacy, security and transparency of that data have always – and will always – be a core tenants at Simpli.fi, from how we create our targeting solutions to how we optimize campaigns for our clients. Congratulations to all the Honor Roll recipients.”

As the only comprehensive, independent online trust benchmark study, the ninth annual OTA Online Trust Audit evaluates websites in three categories: consumer protection, responsible privacy practices and security. Based on a composite weighted analysis, sites that scored 80 percent or better overall, without failing in any one category, received Honor Roll status.

“The websites that made the Honor Roll should be proud of their accomplishments because it shows that they value the security and privacy of their customers just as much as profits,” said OTA Founder and President, Craig Spiezle. “Every year we make the Honor Roll criteria more stringent and this year was no exception. These companies should be commended for going beyond the status quo by adapting to the evolving threat landscape, and ensuring their privacy policy is transparent and their customers’ information is respected.”

OTA audited approximately 1,000 consumer-facing websites. It found that 52 percent of analyzed websites qualified for the Honor Roll. Companies in the Consumer Services category scored the highest out of any industry with 76 percent earning an Honor Roll designation. More details about the 2017 OTA Online Trust Audit & Honor Roll is at https://otalliance.org/TrustAudit.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leader in localized programmatic advertising. Simpli.fi works with the largest buyers of localized advertising, including brands, agencies, local media groups, networks, and trading desks. These companies utilize Simpli.fi to localize ad targeting and content, to deliver performance on high volumes of localized campaigns, and to provide deep insights on their dynamic audiences. For more information about the company or partnership opportunities, call (800) 840-0768 or visit http://www.simpli.fi.

About OTA

OTA is an initiative within the Internet Society (ISOC), a 501c3 charitable non-profit with the mission to promote the open development, evolution, and use of the Internet for the benefit of all people throughout the world. OTA’s mission is to enhance online trust, user empowerment and innovation through convening multi-stakeholder initiatives, developing and promoting best practices, responsible privacy practices and data stewardship. To learn more about the OTA visit https://otalliance.org and Internet Society at https://www.internetsociety.org/.