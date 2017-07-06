17th Annual Art Santa Fe Announces Programming for July Show

Talking Sky by Rhett Lynch It’s always such a joy to be in this city, a locale that overflows not only with natural beauty, history, and culture but also with a deep appreciation for the visual arts. -Eric Smith, Redwood Media Group CEO

Art Santa Fe, a four-day curated contemporary art show celebrating its 17th year, will convene at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center from Thursday, July 13, to Sunday, July 16, 2017. As one of the newest additions to Redwood Media Group, which owns and produces fine art shows including Spectrum Miami and Artexpo New York, Art Santa Fe will feature extraordinary art from around the world, its highly acclaimed programming, and special events and entertainment.

From the Opening Night Preview Party where guests will sip wine, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, and mingle with artists and gallery owners to a full lineup of must-see works, thought-provoking Art Talks, and immersive Art Labs, the show has captured the essence of the vibrant art scene for which Santa Fe is known. The city of Santa Fe is widely recognized as the third largest art market in the U.S. and one of UNESCO’s Creative Cities due to its important achievements in arts and culture.

and culture but also with a deep appreciation for the visual arts,” says Redwood Media Group CEO Eric Smith. “This year’s show, featuring the curatorial theme [FUSION], represents artists and galleries from all over the world merging to create an exceptional experience for every person who attends. We hope our attendees open their eyes, hearts, and minds as they explore all the wonders Art Santa Fe 2017 has to offer.”

A schedule is available here:

http://www.artsantafe.com/show-schedule/

A full list of programs is available here:

http://www.artsantafe.com/attend/programs/

Located throughout the exhibition floor, the specially curated programs at Art Santa Fe provide a dynamic experience for the audience to view and interact with site-specific artworks and demonstrations by leading local, national, and international artists. Some exhibitors already confirmed include Contemporary Art Projects USA, Florida; Yuan Ru Gallery, Taiwan; Mary Hong Gallery, Florida; Susan Reynolds Studio, New Mexico; Gallery Edel, Japan; Siri Hollander Gallery, New Mexico; A. Sanchez Gallery, Mexico; and Alfaddo Studio, South Africa.

For more information or to register for Art Santa Fe, visit http://www.artsantafe.com.

SHOW HOURS:

Exclusive Press Preview:

Thursday, July 13, 2017 | 4 p.m.

Opening Night Preview Party:

Thursday, July 13, 2017 | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Open Show Days:

Friday, July 14, 2017 | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 16, 2017 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

VENUE:

Santa Fe Community Convention Center

201 W Marcy St.

Santa Fe, NM 87501

ADMISSION COST:

Total Ticket Pass: $100 (Admits two people)

General Public: One-day pass $20

Three-day pass $25

Student/Senior: One-day pass $10, three-day pass $15

About Art Santa Fe

Art Santa Fe is an annual four-day gathering of exceptional artists and galleries from around the world, exploring world-class modern and contemporary art in Santa Fe, the third largest art market in the United States. The curated contemporary art show provides a unique opportunity for exhibitors and attendees alike to honor the region’s deeply rooted cultural traditions while launching into the future with cutting-edge artwork and inspiring events. Art Santa Fe has over 17 years of experience and was ranked fourth in a national USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Award contest for “Best U.S. Art Festival” in 2015. For more information, visit http://www.artsantafe.com.

About Redwood Media Group

Since 2009, Redwood Media Group (RMG) has been revolutionizing the global fine art community by helping artists and gallery owners grow their businesses through fine art exhibitions and publications, art business education, mentoring, marketing, and social media. Today, RMG owns and operates six fine art shows: Artexpo New York, Spectrum Miami, Art San Diego, Artexpo Contemporary Las Vegas, Art Santa Fe, and Red Dot Miami. Artexpo New York, the world's largest fine art trade show for 39 years and counting, attracts more than 30,000 art enthusiasts every year, including 4,500 industry buyers. Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami attract more than 38,000 art aficionados during Miami Art Week, an annual attraction that draws over 100,000 art collectors to the city. Over the past seven years, RMG has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors to their events, sold millions of dollars' worth of art, and helped thousands of unrepresented and established artists launch or grow their careers. Aside from hosting multiple high-end art shows throughout the year, RMG also owns Art Business News, an art industry publication.

For more information, visit:

http://www.redwoodmg.com, http://www.artbusinessnews.com, http://www.artexponewyork.com, http://www.art-sandiego.com, http://www.spectrum-miami.com, http://www.artexpolasvegas.com, http://www.artsantafe.com, and http://www.reddotmiami.com.