The new version will start a new era for the glazing and solar shading industries.

The Swedish company EQUA is releasing version 2.2 of its building design optimization tool ESBO (Early Stage Building Optimization).



The new version, that now supports spectral calculations, will start a new era for the glazing and solar shading industries. Properties of the combined glazing and shading system are dynamically simulated for each wavelength interval. This gives higher accuracy, and makes it possible to correctly evaluate also modern spectrally selective systems. Spectral data that is uploaded by manufacturers is immediately synchronized with user databases. The first glazing manufacturer to join and add their products is Saint-Gobain Glass (http://www.saint-gobain.com).



"ESBO has really made an impression on us", says Oskar Storm, Technical Specifications Manager Scandinavia for Saint-Gobain Glass. "It will give our customers the possibility to evaluate the true potential of our products. It has even showed us new sides of our own products and helped us see the bigger picture."



The new ESBO version also introduces three new types of shading devices: micro lamellas (shading dependent on two angles), venetian blinds between panes, and screens between panes. The Danish clean tech company MicroShade (http://www.microshade.net) are first to upload a micro lamella product.



Other features included in the new version are a new simulation type for overheating studies, which makes it possible to automatically find the worst day for rooms without mechanical cooling, and also a new air handling unit with an enthalpy wheel heat exchanger.



About ESBO

ESBO (Early Stage Building Optimization) is a simulation tool for building design optimization based on EQUA’s building performance software IDA Indoor Climate and Energy (IDA ICE). ESBO allows you to experiment with different building designs and equipment in order to predict the consequences on energy use and comfort. Room-level and central HVAC systems may be evaluated, as well as glazing, shading and construction materials - all without the need of creating a complete geometric model of the building.



ESBO is available as a branded content tool, making it possible for manufacturers to have their own tool, for their own customers. Currently there are two co-branded editions available: Swegon ESBO, provided by the ventilation and indoor climate system manufacturer Swegon (http://www.swegon.com/en/Support/Software/ESBO), and SSF ESBO, provided by the Swedish solar shading association Solskyddsförbundet (http://www.solskyddsforbundet.se/ssf-esbo-english).



Availability

ESBO 2.2 is available in free and full versions for immediate release through Swegon ESBO and SSF ESBO. For more information, please visit http://www.equa.se/en/esbo



About EQUA

EQUA Simulation AB is a privately held Swedish software and consultancy company, dedicated to developing state of the art simulation tools for the building, energy, and tunnel industries. The company is headquartered in Stockholm (Sweden) and was founded in 1995. EQUA is a global leader of simulation software, and is known for its expertise, high quality standards and leading edge technology development. The company distributes its products and services worldwide, with reference customers such as Arups, WSP Group, AECOM, CH2M HILL, Jacobs, Rambøll Group, Pöyry, ÅF Group, Sweco, ABB Group, Züblin, PEAB, Skanska, NCC, Schneider Electric, Uponor, FläktWoods, Swegon, Halton, Knauf, Xella, VELUX Group, Danfoss, Siemens, and many more.



Contact Information

Stefano de Carolis

Phone: +46-8-546 20 112 (Sweden)

Email: stefano.decarolis(at)equa(dot)se