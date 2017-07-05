Life sciences market and product graphics, that are presentation ready, and only a click away. Used by the top 10 Orthopedic/Spine implant manufacturers and 9 of the top 10 Wound Care companies, SmartTRAK networks an entire organization with real-time data and insightful analysis.

BioMedGPS, a leading provider of business intelligence solutions for the life sciences industry, announces the launch of SmartTRAK 2.0, a next-generation business intelligence platform. SmartTRAK’s new modernized, mobile-friendly interface provides quick access to the most current data on medical device markets, companies and products along with a suite of innovative tools to help executives make informed strategic decisions.

“SmartTRAK 2.0 harnesses the latest technology and tools available, making it a state-of-the-art business intelligence platform. This, coupled with daily market insight from our industry experts, sets SmartTRAK apart from other BI platforms and static market reports,” says Sharon O’Reilly, Founder and CEO of BioMedGPS. SmartTRAK markets covered include Orthopedics, Wound Care, as well as Neuro Therapies. Regions covered include the United States, Europe and Rest of World.

Enhancements to the SmartTRAK Business Intelligence platform include:

1) Responsive, User-Friendly Design with more intuitive navigation and faster page load times,

2) Interactive Market Dashboards with advanced charting capabilities linking in-depth analysis to specific procedure, market and competitive share data that is easily customizable and downloadable into presentations,

3) Expanded Site-Wide Content Search for a quick, comprehensive and real-time overview of trends, drivers, innovations and emerging companies,

4) User-Defined Watchlists on Companies, Products & Markets for tracking specific developments to a business,

5) Upgrades Across All SmartTRAK Tools including Financial Dashboard, Product Explorer and Gap Analysis that save time when performing complex business-specific diligence.

"SmartTRAK has become an integral resource for some of the largest medical device companies," says Sharon O'Reilly, Founder and CEO of BioMedGPS.

A key differentiator for SmartTRAK is that a team of industry experts are employed — all former marketing, business development, and competitive intelligence professionals at leading medical device firms — who collect, calculate and collate critical industry information. SmartTRAK transforms the delivery of healthcare business information into a cost-effective solution for life science corporations to increase proficiency, improve productivity, and reduce cost.

SmartTRAK's short, post launch webinar tours of its new interface will be available on July 6 and July 11.

About BioMedGPS, LLC

BioMedGPS, LLC, headquartered in Irvine, California, is the developer of SmartTRAK Business Intelligence, and is the leading provider of real-time data and analysis on the life sciences industry. Known for expert analysis and innovative tools, SmartTRAK provides daily updates, strategic insights, and in-depth analyses of the orthopedics, wound care and neuro markets.

For more information please visit http://www.smarttrak.com.