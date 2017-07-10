Vibe HCM, Inc. to Host Webinar on How to Build a Magnetic Culture

New York Times Bestselling Author, Kevin Sheridan, will present Drivers, Approaches and Technologies to Create an Engaged Workforce.

Dallas, TX (July 1, 2017) Vibe HCM, Inc., leading HR technology and services provider with a unique focus on HCM and employee engagement , invites you to join an insightful webinar, "Building a Magnetic Culture," July 27, 2017, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm EST.

Kevin Sheridan's presentation is based on his best-selling book, "Building a Magnetic Culture." Kevin, an internationally- recognized keynote speaker, will focus on how to attract talented employees to the workplace, empower them through technology and creative approaches and sustain an environment in which they are likely to stay.

"You are in for a real treat. Kevin is an entertaining speaker that engagingly delivers practical strategies for addressing the #1 challenge on the minds of business leaders - How to Engage their workforce?", Cary Schuler, SVP Marketing, Vibe HCM. "You will also learn how to apply employee-focused technologies to support your engagement initiatives."

The following topics are covered in the Webinar.



Refining Employee Engagement

The bottom line benefits of employee engagement

Recruiting: Making the Right Hire

Top 10 engagement drivers and best practices

System of record vs. system of engagement

The importance of embracing diversity & inclusion

The missing secret sauce- FUN

For more information and to register, visit here

About Vibe HCM

Vibe HCM is a leading HR technology and services provider with a unique focus on delivering both transactions and engagement capabilities in one unified platform. Vibe HCM is currently being used to recruit, manage, connect and inspire employees in multiple languages across 29 different countries.

Organizations ranging from medium-sized to some of the most recognized brands on the planet have put their trust in Vibe HCM.

For additional information visit http://www.vibehcm.com or follow @vibehcm.