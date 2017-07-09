Hal Moore: Lessons in Leadership

Hal Moore on Leadership “Hal Moore was not only a great leader. He was also a great student and teacher of leadership. Mike Guardia has distilled General Moore's wisdom into this excellent book. Moore's lessons apply to the boardroom as well as the battlefield. ” - H.R. McMaster

Hal Moore captured our attention when his exploits in the Ia Drang battle were recounted in his memoir "We Were Soldiers Once…and Young" and commanded our respect in the Mel Gibson movie "We Were Soldiers.”

Now, the late General Moore recounts his leadership lessons in the posthumous work "Hal Moore on Leadership," co-authored with military historian Mike Guardia.

Hal Moore led his life by a set of principles – a code developed through years of experience, trial-and-error, and the study of leaders of every stripe. "Hal Moore on Leadership" offers a comprehensive guide to the principles that helped shape Moore’s success both on and off the battlefield. They are strategies for the outnumbered, outgunned, and seemingly hopeless. They apply to any leader in any organization – business or military.

One of the greatest battlefield commanders of the 20th century, little has been known about Hal Moore's leadership principles...until now. In this book, the reader will learn the rules of thumb practiced by a man who spent his entire adult life leading others and perfecting his art of leadership.

On February 10, 2017, Hal Moore passed away at the age of 94 years old. Prior to his death, he graciously allowed the co-author to conduct several interviews and granted full access to his collection of letters, documents, and never-before-published photographs.

