Sajar Plastics Acquired by Universal Plastics

Universal Plastics, a heavy gauge thermoformer based in Massachusetts, has acquired Sajar Plastics, a gas assist injection molder based in Middlefield, OH. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The strategic vision for the acquisition is that Universal Plastics currently services customers who start out with custom thermoforming and graduate to injection molding – Sajar’s low volume gas assist injection molding expertise provides Universal with the opportunity to support their customers further along the product life cycle. The expanded breadth of capabilities will allow a customer to stay with a Universal family company throughout the life of the product from lower volumes at inception to higher volumes as the product grows and matures. Further, the combined company can provide unbiased guidance on which process is better suited for a particular application. Sajar Plastics will continue to maintain their facilities, employees and procedures which have made them successful for many years. Universal’s commitment to customer-focused growth and investment for the future will enable Sajar and the entire family of companies to further expand the range of products offered to customers and service them better.

According to Jay Kumar, President of Universal Plastics, “Customer success is our top priority and guiding focus. Sajar’s synergies with our existing thermoforming businesses, Universal and Mayfield, are plenty – a strong management team, sound business processes and a commitment to top quality products are what we are going to build upon. Above all, we value our relationships with our customers and are committed to maintaining and growing the value that we provide to them.”

Said Larry Nowak, CEO of Sajar Plastics, “Sajar is delighted to be a part of the Universal Plastics family of companies. We are excited by the prospect of bringing a unique combination of capabilities to both the customers of each company and to the broader market for large, complex and aesthetically demanding parts through the merging of Sajar’s deep knowledge and experience with gas assisted large part injection molding, and the large complex part thermoforming skills of Universal Plastics."

Molding Business Services (http://www.moldingbusiness.com), based in Florence MA, served as the advisor to Sajar Plastics on the transaction.

About Sajar Plastics

Sajar Plastics is a gas assist injection molder based in Middlefield, Ohio and founded in 1949. In the early 1980’s Sajar was one of the three original companies which developed gas assisted injection molding and continues to pioneer its use and application today. Since then Sajar has acquired the equipment and processing technology necessary for the production of large complexly designed parts and the quality culture required to produce consistent high quality cosmetics on customer facing components. Sajar’s manufacturing capabilities boast a facility of over 150,000 sq. and to date Sajar has commercialized over 500 gas assisted parts for leading OEMs in a wide variety of industries including medical, laboratory and diagnostic, manufacturing, business, and retail registers/dispensing machines.

For more information visit http://www.sajarplastics.com.

About Universal Plastics

Universal Plastics is a custom thermoformer based in Holyoke MA with strong legacy of expertise in manufacturing thermoformed plastic parts of the highest quality with a distinct focus on customer satisfaction. Universal has been in business for over 50 years with a world class management team and currently serves customers in a variety of industries including aerospace, medical device manufacturers, transportation, consumer products, food packaging and electronic companies.

In 2013, Universal Plastics purchased Mayfield Plastics, a custom thermoformer based in Sutton MA with the intent of growing the thermoforming business locally through the combined strength and synergies of both companies. Together, Universal & Mayfield Plastics represent the one of the largest thermoformer in the United States and are proud to offer a manufacturing service which is state of the art.

For more information visit http://www.universalplastics.com.

For more information about Mayfield Plastics, please visit http://www.mayfieldplastics.com.