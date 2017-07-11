MESA Sostenible Announces IndieGoGo Campaign to build a Sustainable Education Farm and Nutrition Kitchen in Nicaragua

Climate change, five years of drought and the over use of agricultural chemicals has had a devastating impact on the environment, depleted soil quality, and caused malnutrition in rural Nicaragua. With your support we can build a hands-on farm model that teaches sustainable growing methods, nutrition education, and improves health for families and children.

“Our goal is to educate a new generation of climate-smart and nutrition conscious communities”, Cade Pia, co-founder.

Today, Cade Pia and Ron Combs, founders of MESA Sostenible announce the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to seek support in building a Sustainable Farm and Nutrition Kitchen in rural El Tambo, Nicaragua.

This is exciting news in Nicaragua, where unsustainable agricultural practices, climate change and the overuse of chemicals along with lack of food diversity is the leading cause of malnutrition in rural areas.

MESA Sostenible (Sustainable Table) seeks to raise $95,000 in 40 days to build a hands-on farm model based on permaculture principles and a nutrition education program.

Ron and Cade have no doubt that this will be a great undertaking and are confident of the success in demonstrating:

  • Importance of year-round crop diversity to reduce malnutrition through a varied diet.
  • Effectiveness of increasing soil fertility and reducing topsoil erosion.
  • Ways to harvest and store rainwater for dry season.
  • Benefits of reducing agricultural chemicals on productive land.

Anyone interested in supporting MESA Sostenible’s IndieGoGo campaign is encouraged to contribute via https://igg.me/at/sustainable-table and share the effort on social media platforms.

Cade Pia
MESA Sostenible
+505 8560 9164
Ron Combs
MESA Sostenible
+505 8244 2629
