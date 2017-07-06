Cigar Company + Gentlemen’s Barbershop Launched in Markham

Cigar Company + Gentlemen's Barbershop in Markham

Canada’s most distinguished destination for premium cigars, pipes, tobacco accessories and men’s grooming services and products is now open. Housed in a 130-year-old heritage landmark located at 8 Main St. N. in the heart of Markham Village, Cigar Company + Gentlemen’s Barbershop is a multi-purpose retail, grooming and event venue concept. Hundreds of patrons, both men and women, enjoyed the “ultimate gentlemen’s experience” with premium cigars, entertainment and grooming services at their grand opening. See photos here.

Incorporating a mix of Edwardian and modern aesthetics, the locale boasts a dedicated 3,000-square-foot outdoor Cigar Lounge, custom walk-in Spanish Cedar Humidor, Vintage Cigar Room and upscale Barbershop exquisitely adorned with high-quality Belmont barber chairs. Patrons can enjoy a hot towel, straight razor shave and first-rate hair grooming services. Whether you’re new to cigar culture, or a long-time cigar lover, their expert retail store staff can cater to your needs in an upscale yet welcoming environment.

Co-founder Orion Armstrong, Canada’s prominent tobacconist and vintage cigar expert, personally curated the selection of Cigar Company + Gentlemen’s Barbershop exclusive cigar and tobacco products and accessories. Their highly qualified team can suggest the right cigar to guests no matter what the occasion or taste preferences. “We want to ensure that each person who walks in the door has a great bespoke experience unlike anything they’ve had before,” he said. “Whether you’re coming in for a relaxing straight razor shave, are picking up a gift for a loved one, or looking to enjoy a cigar after your workday on our beautiful patio, you’re always welcome and can expect the ultimate gentlemen’s experience.”

As a leading North American purveyor of premium cigars and barbering services, Cigar Company + Gentlemen’s Barbershop is also a trusted cigar event company. Book your corporate, seasonal entertaining or wedding-related events, such as pre-ceremony pampering, alternative stags or photo-shoots for grooms and groomsmen, at their brick-and-mortar location. Cigar Company + Gentlemen’s Barbershop can also bring their Ultimate Gentlemen’s Experience with activations on-site at your event, including custom and corporate gifting services, master cigar roller demonstrations and more.

As a member of International Premium Cigar & Pipe Retailers (IPCPR), the company offers clients and event patrons a fine selection of first-class cigars, pipes and grooming products. Trusted world-class brand offerings include cigar accessories from Dupont, Peter James, Cohiba and Colibri, and grooming products from Prospector Co., Dapper Dan, Kent Brushes and British Barbers Association. Cigar Company + Gentlemen’s Barbershop is a Certified Habanos Specialist and has also been designated an Official Supplier of Davidoff brand cigars. All staff is accredited by Tobacconist University and comprised of certified specialists with extensive training. Cigar Company + Gentlemen’s Barbershop is open 7 days a week. To book a grooming appointment, reach the retail store and for event inquiries, please call: 905-270-2134 or visit http://www.cigarcompany.ca.

