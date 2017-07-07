The GEOS Project Announces Plans for a Token Crowdsale

Graphene Operating System (GEOS), a fully decentralised operating system for blockchain applications, announces a crowdsale of the GEOS cryptocurrency token starting Q3 2017.

GEOS offers a flexible blockchain architecture platform that enables quick and easy deployment of decentralised applications, greatly reduces user fees and can scales to millions of transactions per second through a blockchain hyperscaling mechanism.

The GEOS system follows a decentralized governance model, includes built in treasury and on-chain voting mechanisms, and solves existing problems in current blockchain platforms, which are burdened by large fees and limited computational capacity which have prevented widespread blockchain adoption.

Compared to existing blockchain platforms, GEOS brings an improved development model for decentralised applications, where instead of forcing a whole new paradigm onto developers, it allows them to create decentralised applications, with familiar tools, and using traditional client-server paradigms including SOA (Service Oriented Architecture), REST and Linked Data. This stems from the belief of the GEOS community, in evolving the web towards decentralisation, instead of the current mindset of paradigm shift that is incompatible with legacy frameworks and platforms.

GEOS is based on next generation scalable blockchain technologies, and will implement a decentralised governance model, which can drive the development of the platform. GEOS will also fund future development of the Graphene blockchain source code and is in the process of extending Graphene to support one of the first non-interactive sidechain implementations, which will bring inter-ledger networks to a whole new level, including realising the freedom of truly decentralised exchanges.

Because GEOS is an improvement of the Graphene software platform, and due to the belief that any improvement to Graphene, should benefit the whole ecosystem of contributors, a significant portion of the GEOS genesis block shall be Community Airdrop to all Bitshares and Steem token holders. In addition, the software that powers GEOS, is being developed so that it can be used and merged by these communities as an improved base platform for their respective projects.

Early supporter bonuses begin July 15. Register for GEOS ICO updates on the GEOS mailing list found at http://geos.org to stay informed and get ready.

Join the ICO. Be part of building the Ultimate Blockchain application Operating system.

Remember the days before Apple and Microsoft? Where programming was done on a computer room terminal, and personal computers did not yet have a general Operating System that could coordinate the various programs, spreadsheets, word-processors and databases? Well, the current blockchain situation is very similar to those days. There are many coins, smart-contract platforms, and open ledgers, but they are all still uncoordinated and disconnected. GEOS, the fully decentralized Graphene Operating System for blockchain applications, solves the convergence of these diverse systems, allows deployment of decentralised applications, greatly reduces user fees and can easily scale to millions of transactions per second through a blockchain hyperscaling mechanism.