It’s well known that people go to festivals to escape everyday life, enjoy themselves and relax, so it’s not surprising that the unique atmosphere often leads to romance.

Candlelit meals and strolls in the moonlight are all very well, but it appears the great British public are mixing it up when it comes to romance. According to new research from events and ticketing agent, Skiddle, one in 10 people now meet their other halves at a festival.

One in 20 even know someone who has got married at a festival.

Whilst festivals are still classed by many as the ultimate summer party, many of us now consider them to be a much more family affair than they used to be. 43% know someone who have taken their child to a festival, whilst 39% know someone who has been to a festival with their parents.

Richard Dyer, Co-Founder and Director of Skiddle, commented:

“Muddy puddles and warm cans of cider may not be everyone’s idea of a fairytale, but looks can be deceiving. It’s well known that people go to festivals to escape everyday life, enjoy themselves and relax, so it’s not surprising that the unique atmosphere often leads to romance.

“With the number and variety of festivals in the UK increasing, it’s also encouraging to see that the scene has been embraced by the entire family. Whether you go to spend time with loved ones, to meet the boy or girl of your dreams or have a good old-fashioned knees-up, there’s something out there for everyone – so get involved!”

Skiddle have created the UK’s biggest and busiest Festival Guide. Check it out: http://www.skiddle.com/festivals

Read the full results of the research

Notes for Editors



The survey was conducted by events and ticketing agent, Skiddle. Total sample size was 958 people from Skiddle’s database. Research was undertaken between 27 and 29 June 2017

Skiddle was launched in May 2001 as a university project between friends Richard Dyer and Ben Sebborn and has grown to be the most popular ticket guide in the UK*

Skiddle is the UK’s biggest and most comprehensive festival guide. Visit http://www.skiddle.com/festivals for more information

Based in Lancashire, Skiddle are an independent platform, that offer a fair, flexible and customer-orientated approach to ticketing

*http://www.alexa.com | 29/06/17