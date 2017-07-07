Launch of first LGBTI Retirement Guide

Equality Wealth Management Ltd today announced the launch of the first LGBTI Retirement Guide.

This first-ever guide to LGBTI retirement in Britain has been created by Retirement & Pensions experts following research indicating that many members of the LGBTI Community are ill-prepared for old age.

A recent survey showed that only 20% of the LGBTI Community have prepared adequately for retirement, with over a third having made no provisions. In addition, research into where the LGBTI Community would like to retire to showed that these locations are likely to cost more, with a potential LGBTI ‘retirement premium’ of 20%.

It was also found that as many older LGBTIs spent their younger years in the closet, fearing persecution, they didn’t prepare for later-life financially or legally. Younger people in the Community often put off retirement planning, thinking they’ve got plenty of time. The Guide is designed to help both groups.

The Guide contains information specific to the LGBTI Community, including planning for retirement with a partner as well as tax considerations.

Equality Wealth got the idea after hosting an event during Digital Pride when people asked their experts for retirement advice.

Paul Thompson, Chairman of Equality Wealth said ‘Whilst we have seen many positive developments for the LGBTI Community over recent years, including marriage equality, the LGBTI Community still faces unique challenges when thinking of retirement. There are particular issues for older LGBTIs who grew up at a time when an open LGBTI retirement was not considered an option.’

Many people in the LGBTI Community would like to retire to locations with a vibrant LGBTI Community, which in many cases will come at a higher cost. We are proud to be launching this guide and hope it will be useful for the LGBTI community.’

The LGBT market is a significant and growing market. It is estimated that the LGBTI population in the UK alone counts over 4 million individuals and represents some £110 billion in spending power per year. There is now the opportunity for the LGBTI Community to plan more effectively for retirement, with many having higher disposable income.

