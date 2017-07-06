Esportsranks and Sports Media Gaming Press Release

The new partnership will forge the divide between traditional advertisers and the emerging Esport scene.

SMG brings it’s expertise and track record of providing over $300 Million of commercial revenue to rights holders. They have concluded major deals for recognized teams such as Juventus, Liverpool, AC Milan, Chelsea, Manchester City, as well as individuals such as Lothar Matthaus and Boris Becker. SMG’s founder was a founding marketing director for the UEFA Champions League and the first ever commercial director of the English Premier League. SMG has been at the forefront of other new sectors, having managed several high stakes professional poker players and creating the world’s first million-dollar backgammon event.

Gil Erez, Founder of Esportsranks said “We are very pleased to announce this partnership with Stephen and SMG. As we have seen the Esport audience is growing exponentially year on year, and now with major broadcasters such as ESPN and NBC expanding their coverage, there is only more to come. The Esports agent division will become the premier connection between the players and teams to global brands who want to increase their exposure.”

Stephen Pearson, Founder and CEO of Sports Media Gaming, stated “We have been waiting for the right opportunity to immerse ourselves in the fast growing Esports sector. We have now found the right partnership with Esportsranks and we look forward to bringing our expertise to the players, teams and competitions. There is significant interest from brands wanting to understand more about Esports and we look forward to guiding them to find the right partnerships.“

About Esportsranks

Esportsranks is the premier source for the Esports news, rankings, and match predictions. Major events for League of Legends, DotA 2, CS:GO, Overwatch and FIFA are covered on the site as they happen. Esportsranks is rapidly expanding and becoming the go-to source for information in the gaming community.

You can see more at http://esportsranks.com

About Sports Media Gaming

SMG is a leading international sports marketing agency. It’s CEO has held two of highest profile commercial roles in football (Marketing Director of UEFA Champions League and Commercial Director of Premier League). SMG has enjoyed high level relationships with global sports rights holders and brands for over 20 years and has expertise in Strategy, Negotiation and Activation.