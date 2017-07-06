Solutions and Services Built for Ecommerce a pure Software-as-a-Service or Cloud approach is not for everyone. Many clients have made significant investments in their Oracle Commerce and Endeca platforms and have not yet seen the returns they forecasted

Tenzing, a leading provider of ecommerce application and managed services, is pleased to announce a series of new initiatives and offerings that provide value and flexibility for Oracle Commerce, ATG, and Endeca customers. The company has a 10-year history supporting these technologies and believes the demand for Tenzing solutions and support in this segment will continue to be strong in the foreseeable future.

Tenzing has launched two new services this year called “Oracle Commerce on AWS,” and “Oracle Commerce Managed Application Services.” Both solutions are designed to give clients greater flexibility through cloud-based and remotely managed services that are cost-effective, highly scalable and optimize the performance of the Oracle Commerce, ATG, and Endeca environments.

According to Tenzing President Raj Atwal, “We have listened to Oracle Commerce customers during the past year and have learned that a pure Software-as-a-Service or Cloud approach is not for everyone. Many clients have made significant investments in their Oracle Commerce and Endeca platforms and have not yet seen the returns they forecasted. Tenzing wants to help these customers extend the life of their investments.” Atwal continued, “Others are rightly wary of the lack of live customers on some of these SaaS platforms, and are waiting to see the development of micro-services architecture on ecommerce platform design and implementations. We still have clients that have just gone live after long project deployment cycles.”

One such customer is TCC, one of the largest Verizon Authorized Retailers in the United States with over 700 locations across 38 states, recently went live with Oracle Commerce ATG and Endeca after an eighteen month project implementation. Brian Lapp, Vice President, Marketing Technology at TCC, commented “We had specific business needs for implementing an on-premise version of Oracle Commerce and Endeca. Our aim was centered on improving the customer experience, specifically shortening the amount of time it takes and the complexity surrounding the device activation process. We are pleased to have had a successful launch earlier this year and will be continuing our investment in Oracle Commerce and Endeca. We are really pleased to have a dedicated partner like Tenzing, who are innovating continuously and are a crucial part of our commerce success.”

The most recent move by Tenzing to demonstrate its level of commitment has been through a new agreement with PipeLinePros, North America’s premier user community for Oracle commerce-related products. Founded in 2016 by a group of twelve customers and solution providers, PipelinePros was formed in response to customers, partners and Oracle representatives’ desire to create a place to come together for networking and education related to Oracle Commerce products. As an inaugural partner, Tenzing is making a significant contribution to the PipeLinePros organization and its members. Tenzing will also be the platinum sponsor at the PipeLinePros North America Insights user conference being held from August 28-30 in Rosemont Illinois, near Chicago.

“We are excited to have a great community partner in Tenzing,” comments Anna Taylor, Executive Director, PipelinePros. “Community participation is what a user group thrives on and Tenzing has already proven to be an invaluable strategic partner by becoming the first Insight North America Platinum Sponsor, in addition to connecting customers to PipelinePros. This demonstrates their desire to build a strong, vibrant community for Oracle Commerce customers.”

