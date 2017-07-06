Secura Andy is a fantastic addition to Secura and his experience will be vital in shaping and managing our operations team as we continue to grow.

Secura is delighted to announce that Andy Conolly has joined the business as Director of Operations, to manage the expanding technical operations team.

Andy brings a wealth of cloud hosting experience to Secura, having previously held senior roles at both Rackspace and Blackberry. Most recently as Senior Technical Manager at Rackspace, Andy was responsible for a team of five managers and over 50 technical engineers, providing service and support to customers from both the EMEA and APAC regions.

Andy’s level of technical acumen and his previous background managing complex projects and growing teams makes him a perfect fit to take ownership of the highly dynamic, 24/7 operations team within Secura.

Andy will ensure the operations team maintains its technical expertise and proficiency, and continues to deliver the very highest levels of dedicated service and support, as the Secura business expands with an increasing number of customer accounts.



Secura CEO, Ollie Beaton, commented:



“Andy is a fantastic addition to Secura and his experience will be vital in shaping and managing our operations team as we continue to grow. Secura is a customer first business and Andy will be instrumental in ensuring we continue to deliver the expert, dedicated and personal support that our customers love, as our business continues to expand.”



Secura Director of Operations, Andy Conolly, commented:



“I’m absolutely delighted to join the Secura team at such an exciting time for the business. Secura is a high-energy, fast growing company and their commitment to customer-focused, dedicated support is something that I believe in and is an approach I think the market is really crying out for.”

About Secura



Secura supports business critical applications and services with secure, scalable, high performance cloud hosting.

Following a management buy-in in 2014, Secura has grown rapidly. Our Virtual Private Cloud platform is designed to offer the commercial flexibility that modern businesses need to support their applications, services and customers.



This technology is underpinned by a total commitment to the very highest levels of service and support from our ISO 20000 accredited service desk team.

Secura Accreditations

