Ruffalo Noel Levitz Unveils NYS Enrollment Solutions

Ruffalo Noel Levitz, the leading provider of technology-enabled services, software, and consulting for higher education enrollment and fundraising, today unveiled its proprietary solutions for private colleges and universities in the State of New York. RNL NYS Enrollment Solutions will provide a comprehensive suite of services to help NYS private institutions protect existing market share in New York State and reach new markets outside of the state to meet enrollment and completion goals in the new, more competitive environment.

RNL NYS Enrollment Solutions include a comprehensive array of research-based services that take advantage of the latest insights, data, and technology, as well as timely implementation. The services will help NYS private institutions:



Deploy impactful engagement campaigns in state and out of state to assure colleges are positioned competitively;

Offer competitive financial aid and scholarship packages beginning this fall;

Balance enrollment and net revenue needs; and

Make sound strategy adjustments quickly, using solid research to guide decisions.

RNL NYS Enrollment Solutions position NYS private colleges and universities to anticipate and surmount the potential challenges brought by the Excelsior Scholarship program, which will begin to affect enrollment patterns as early as this fall. “Private institutions will need to expedite a more assertive enrollment marketing strategy in order to mitigate the current market perception that NYS public higher ed is free,” said Patricia Maben, RNL senior vice president. “Based on our experience, RNL has built a robust, data-driven suite of proprietary solutions that will help NYS campuses succeed in this environment.”

Ruffalo Noel Levitz has long been the leader in higher education enrollment and fundraising strategies, providing software, research, assessments, consulting, and other services. RNL NYS Enrollment Solutions build on the firm’s 40-year history of innovation and commitment to higher education.

Learn more at http://www.RuffaloNL.com/NYSanswers. Private institution officials are encouraged to contact Ruffalo Noel Levitz to discuss specific strategies to respond to Excelsior.

