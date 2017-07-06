VeraCore Names Rattanak Seng as Professional Services Analyst

Rattanak is well positioned to continue exceeding customer expectations.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc., a fulfillment software leader, announced today the promotion of Rattanak Seng to Professional Services Analyst. Rattanak’s responsibilities will include assisting new clients with setup on the VeraCore platform and providing input on how to handle relevant business scenarios.

“During his time with VeraCore, Rattanak has continued to excel,” said Denise Lunden, VeraCore President. “His expertise in VeraCore’s capabilities make him a natural fit for his new role. Rattanak is well positioned to continue exceeding customer expectations and we look forward to seeing him succeed in his new position.”

Mr. Seng has extensive experience with client support, having previously held a position as Desktop Administrator at CSC. He began his tenure with VeraCore as Product Supply Specialist in 2014 where he assisted customers with troubleshooting and setup needs.

To learn more, visit http://www.veracore.com.

About VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc. has been providing order fulfillment and warehouse management software to fulfillment companies, printers, e-retailers and marketing service providers for over thirty years. Their software solutions are found at the center of thousands of fulfillment programs across a wide range of industries.