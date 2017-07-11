NFCC® Launches New International Program and Welcomes First Affiliate

National Foundation for Credit Counseling The NFCC has long recognized the value of diversity as a way to achieve progress through innovation.

Since 1951, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®) has been widely known as a trusted network of non-profit organizations serving the needs of people living within the United States. Building upon that legacy, the NFCC is making affiliation available to financial counseling and education organizations throughout the world. Along with the launch of this new program, the NFCC welcomes Canada’s Credit Counselling Society as the first to become approved as an International Affiliate.

“The NFCC has long recognized the value of diversity as a way to achieve progress through innovation,” said Susan C. Keating, president and CEO of the NFCC. “Having an affiliate program that allows organizations based outside of the United States to become more closely connected to the members and resources of our national network can help drive the change necessary to continue serving all who need help reaching their financial goals. We are pleased to welcome the Credit Counselling Society as our charter International Affiliate.”

A recognized leader in debt solutions, financial strategies, and education, the Credit Counselling Society has helped over half a million people across Canada learn how to solve debt problems, manage money better, and use credit responsibly since 1996. They continue to help over 60,000 people each year, while providing a wide range of services including free credit counselling, bankruptcy help, money management education, and debt consolidation options. The Credit Counselling Society is a registered, non-profit charity, accredited by both Credit Counselling Canada and the Better Business Bureau.

“The Credit Counselling Society is honoured to be the NFCC’s charter International Affiliate. We look forward to collaborating with the NFCC’s network of dedicated professionals and are excited by the opportunity to gain valuable insight and share best practices to better serve those in need,” said Scott Hannah, President and CEO of the Credit Counselling Society. “We value the relationships we have established with the NFCC and their member agencies and respect their efforts to improve the financial well-being of consumers across America.”

As a new international affiliate, the Credit Counselling Society will maintain accreditation by the Council on Accreditation, Inc. (COA). COA is an independent third-party, not-for-profit accrediting organization that has reviewed more than 1,500 social service programs in the United States and Canada to ensure compliance with rigorous best-practice standards. All NFCC international affiliate agencies must be re-accredited by COA every four years in countries where such accreditation is available.

International affiliates benefit from closer networking opportunities that could lead to good working relationships with members in the United States. These agencies will have access to unique data that can help them monitor marketplace trends in the United States. Because those trends tend to migrate globally, NFCC international affiliates will be better equipped to develop strategies for facing marketplace challenges and opportunities ahead of the trend in their own areas. These agencies will also be able to share best practices and standards with other NFCC members and affiliates while learning more about how the NFCC has successfully developed national proposals.

About the NFCC

Founded in 1951, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®) is the nation's first and largest nonprofit dedicated to improving people's financial well-being. With a national network of member offices serving 50 states and Puerto Rico, our NFCC® Certified Credit Counselors are financial advocates, empowering millions of consumers to take charge of their finances through one-on-one financial reviews that address credit card debt, student loans, housing decisions and overall money management. Make one of the best financial decisions of your life. For expert guidance and advice, call (800) 388-2227 or visit http://www.nfcc.org today.

About the Credit Counselling Society

The Credit Counselling Society is an award winning, non-profit charitable organization offering free credit and debt counselling services, money management guidance and debt repayment solutions. Established in 1996, we have helped over 600,000 Canadians address and improve their financial situation and helped those on debt management programs repay over $350 million of debt. With 22 offices across Canada, the society is the largest credit counselling service in Canada and is regularly sought out by government and the media for advice and comment. Visit http://www.nomoredebts.org for more information.