New PI Products Catalog

Motion and precision positioning systems expert PI (Physik Instrumente) issued a catalog on newly introduced precision motion solutions for photonics, robotics, microscopy, and highly accurate industrial automation applications at LASER World of PHOTONICS, held in Munich, Germany last month.

The 80 page catalog covers products and custom engineered systems, including automated photonics alignment engines, linear motor stages, piezo actuators, air bearings, hexapod Stewart platforms, and high performance motion controllers.

Creative application solutions complement the existing comprehensive portfolio of precision motion and positioning technologies, components, and systems.

As the leading international conference and trade show for photonics, lasers, and precision optics since 1973, LASER engaged and educated more than 32,000 visitors. PI’s interactive product displays included laser micro-machining setups, 10-axis touch panel test systems, high-speed gantries, SiP alignment systems, high-speed direct drive stages, and parallel-kinematic machines.

Download the New Products Catalog >

Read Technical Application Examples of PI Products >

Standard and Custom

PI has in-house engineered solutions with over 4 decades of experience working with customers to provide products that meet application demands, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the application.

About PI

PI is a leading manufacturer of air bearing stages, piezoelectric solutions, precision motion control equipment, and hexapod parallel-kinematics for semiconductor applications, photonics, bio-nano-technology, and medical engineering. PI has been developing and manufacturing standard & custom precision products with piezoceramic and electromagnetic drives for 4 decades. The company has been ISO 9001 certified since 1994 and provides innovative, high-quality solutions for OEM and research. The PI group employs more than 1,000 people worldwide in 15 subsidiaries and R&D / engineering centers on 3 continents.