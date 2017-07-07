dismisses the theories of relativity and all their proofs.

Theorist Miroslav Halza specializes in the application of classical physics to objects defined as physical quanta. In his latest book, he compares the standard models of particles and forces according to the accepted understanding of mathematics and physics, while also comparing the Special and General theories of Relativity to the reality of time and space.

Halza's book demonstrates the manner in which many mathematicians and theorists have obscured and warped the natural observations that originally formed our physical theories about the universe, replacing them with imaginative fantasies that bear no resemblance to physical reality. These physical laws are expressed by formulas, but an opaque trend has been applied in the physics in recent years. Mathematical concepts are used to propagate new, purely theoretical constructs for particles and forces, at the cost of dismissing many well-proven physical truths. For instance, the proven theorem of the electron orbiting the nucleus in relation to emission spectra (as in an atomic clock) have been discarded by these theorists, leaving clocks unaffected by any physical process in order to prove illusions about the changing nature of time and space in relation to speed and relative frames of reference. Those involved have literally thrown away physical achievements in emission spectra that have, in the past, been awarded with Nobel Prizes.

Halza perceives a dangerous trend in physics today, wherein illusionists try to disapprove physical realism, mostly in regards to light. They use their mathematics to omit well-proven physical properties of light, especially frequency and wavelength—although we experience them daily, whether through optics or television/radio broadcasts. These theories follow the lead of Albert Einstein, who also omitted them from consideration in his Special and General Theories of Relativity. Yet to consider photons only as point particles without frequency is foolish, since the intrinsic property of particles in motion called linear momentum is not applied during these theoretical photon interactions. Omitting the linear momentum of photons is accomplished simply to produce "virtual photons" to make the theoretic exchange principle in quantum electrodynamics work, as well "virtual gluons" for quantum chromodynamics, along with other statistic, relativistic, and geometrical theories that "prove" the theories only because these fantastic theories require mythical particles to prove them correct. This is circular reasoning akin to religious teleology, not science. The theorists find facts to fit their theories and ignore all else.

Einstein invented theories of relativity using false assumptions about physical and mathematical truths. These theories of relativity, which are endlessly repeated in schools, are a shame to our society, which accepts them because they are "well-proven." Those who claim this is true, however, uproot them from science, since logical conclusions from the Special Theory lie merely on the level of appearance, and not actual experience. Naïve physicists continue to proclaim proofs of relativity, from frame-dragging to spacetime curvature. Among other things, they attempt to prove time dilation by measuring deviations of time (emission spectra) that are, in fact, merely the confirmations of the reality of orbiting electrons, described by four quantum numbers for electron spectra.

Particles belong to nature; and when we model them, we need to do so using physical means. Halza uses these means, and explains not just all standard particles but also forces, even so-called "dark energy" and "dark matter."

Creators of the Standard Model use math to predict the existence of particles. This begs for their discovery, and so particles are purposely found and added to the Standard Model, although many of them have never actually been observed! Theorists have misused the process of observation when ordinary particles are smashed together in colliders, to increase the rate of order to disorder. They then declare the collision products, their "disorders," to be elementary particles of ordinary matter, although they have never been observed under normal conditions. As order is broken during collisions, portions of shattered particles, and conglomerations of others that have stuck together during the instant of collision, are free to propagate in all directions and at high rates of speed, and are registered as rays by the theorists. They are then recalculated back to mass via the concept of mass/energy equivalence, and so become particles in the Standard Model. The collision time is then described as their lifetimes. However, the quarks in particular, which supposedly make up baryons, still comprise only 1% of the "disorder" that emerges from the surfaces of ordinary particles, where physical properties are mostly represented in their electrical charges. The remaining 99% slips from their fingers, because they lack electromagnetic properties.

Halza's new book also includes a study of the proposed particles and forces of quantum mechanics in the Standard Model, and the realm of particles and forces presented as the Physical Model. In the process, he dismisses the theories of relativity and all their proofs.

