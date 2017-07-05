District coordinators are telling us that our programs are igniting interest in implementing NGSS and it was exciting to share what we've learned about these successful implementations.

Bert Bower, CEO and president of TCI, an award-winning online K-12 publishing company created by teachers, for teachers, recently attended the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine’s Workshop on the Design, Selection, and Implementation of Instructional Materials for the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). Bower represented one of the few publishers in attendance that has created an NGSS-aligned curriculum.

TCI’s Bring Science Alive! is the first K-5 program built from the ground up to align to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and the Common Core. Combining hands-on learning with technology, the program was developed with the guidance of an advisory board composed of the best minds in science instruction.

At the two-day public workshop, educators, publishers and researchers explored ideas for designing and selecting instructional materials, discussed models for professional learning that are linked to implementing high quality instructional materials, and established shared principles for development, selection and implementation of instructional materials.

“It is an honor to have been invited to this national workshop and to share what we have learned about how to create NGSS-aligned materials,” said Bower. “District coordinators are telling us that our programs are igniting interest in implementing NGSS and it was exciting to share what we've learned about these successful implementations."

Bring Science Alive! is accessed through an online learning platform that connects students to teachers and teachers to TCI. Teachers access a wealth of resources – interactive HTML5 presentations with in-class investigations, clear standards-based content, interactive student notebooks, tutorials, formative and summative assessments, and more.

This interactive, online teaching tool guides students through a variety of rich activities:

First-grade students ride a virtual train through a zoo and stop and look at eight different animals to identify similarities and differences.

Second-grade students design, build, and compare bridges.

Third-grade students play a fast-paced game to determine how a moth’s camouflage affects its survival.

Fifth-grade students use video simulations and hands-on activities to learn how sun affects the length of shadows.

Bring Science Alive! has been a Software & Information Industry Association CODiE Award finalist for the past two consecutive years.

