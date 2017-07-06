PA Cyber Charter School Launches First Summer Camp Program

As the highest performing cyber charter school in Pennsylvania, 21st Century Cyber Charter School will host its first summer camp program this summer.

The Chester County-based school is offering Camp 21, a free two-day program, to students entering sixth through ninth grades. The Camp21 will feature activities and games that integrate subjects like math, science, English and social studies.

The summer camp program will be held at local parks around Downingtown, Harrisburg, and Pittsburgh.

Any students entering sixth through ninth grades, regardless of whether or not they are currently enrolled at 21CCCS, can participate in the summer camp program. Students may also bring a guest who must be between the ages of 11 and 14.

The deadline to sign up for the camp was June 21 and the camp schedule is as follows:

Downingtown:

When: July 11-12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day

Where: Kerr Park (1 Park Ln., Downingtown)

Pittsburgh:

When: July 25-26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day

Where: North Park (303 Pearce Mill Rd., Allison Park)

Harrisburg:

When: Aug. 1-2, 9a.m. to 2 p.m. each day

Where: Koons Park (630 Larue St., Linglestown)

About: Established in 2001, 21CCCS features the best academic track record of any cyber charter school in the state, including average SAT scores in the top 5 percent of all Pennsylvania public schools. Our cyber charter school offers a flexible, individualized learning environment catered to meet specific student needs.

The 21CCCS mission is to provide students, for whom an asynchronous environment is an appropriate educational setting, with an individualized learning program utilizing the latest information and communications technology. The basis for all learning plans is to maximize student achievement of the Pennsylvania Academic Standards while developing higher order thinking and complex problem-solving skills. 21st Century Cyber Charter School will assure that students master essential content and skills while preparing them for their future goals.