Suntuity Solar’s New Jersey solar division announced today the launch of http://www.solarforgood.org, a not-for-profit solar fundraising website that assists community organizations throughout the State of New Jersey to benefit from the expansion of solar power in the community.

The mission of http://www.solarforgood.org includes educating New Jersey residents about the benefits of home solar panels and solutions and to encourage homeowners to learn if solar is right for their homes. Participating Solar For Good organizations earn a donation each time one of their supporters installs a solar energy system through Suntuity Solar.

“Home solar panels and solutions are an environmentally-friendly alternative that can provide substantial savings as compared to traditional electricity from local utilities,” said Thomas Rodola, VP of Residential Solar Sales for Suntuity Solar. “Our Solar For Good program gives homeowners another great reason to go solar as their decision directly benefits the important work of not-for-profits and charities in the State of New Jersey.”

Not-for-profit organizations including charities, religious groups, service organizations, personal medical fundraisers, and athletic teams are invited to start a Solar For Good campaign to raise funds for their cause. Organizations can begin a NJ solar campaign by visiting http://www.solarforgood.org or contacting program director, William Cook, at (732) 979-2400.

The NJ Solar For Good website initially launches with three successful partnership campaigns. These include: The NFL Alumni Association (http://www.solarforgood.org/nflalumni), headquartered in Mt. Laurel, which is using Solar For Good to support its mission of “Caring for Kids and Caring for our Own”. Statewide environmental nonprofit, EarthShare New Jersey (http://www.solarforgood.org/earthsharenj), is running a Solar For Good campaign to help the organization protect New Jersey’s land, water, air and wildlife. Sparta, NJ-based Pass It Along (http://www.solarforgood.org/passitalong) is participating to raise funds for its volunteer, leadership and self-discovery programs for New Jersey teenagers. Solar For Good will be expanding its residential solar program services to Suntuity Solar’s divisions in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, South Carolina and California in the upcoming months.

