Laddie Irion, HNTB national aviation market sector leader and senior vice president. “From airside to landside, HNTB has a long history of delivering a wide range of planning, design and management services for major airport development programs that include passenger terminals, runways and surface transportation facilities."

HNTB Corporation moved into the top six ranking of airport consulting firms in the United States and is listed among the top 20 design firms in several other market sectors, according to Engineering News-Record’s Top Design Firms Sourcebook for 2017.

“From airside to landside, HNTB has a long history of delivering a wide range of planning, design and management services for major airport development programs that include passenger terminals, runways and surface transportation facilities,” said Laddie Irion, HNTB national aviation market sector leader and senior vice president. “Our rise in ENR’s airport rankings is a result of our success in winning and delivering some of the most significant airport infrastructure projects in the country. This trend accurately reflects HNTB’s role as a trusted adviser and consultant to the busiest airports and leading U.S. airlines. In fact, the firm is proud to serve all of the top 10 busiest airports in the country.”

The ENR Top Design Firms Sourcebook is compiled annually by Engineering New-Record, a top national construction magazine. The Sourcebook provides market analysis and rankings of the largest U.S.-based architectural and engineering firms in the nine major industry sectors, and ranks design firms in almost 50 specific project types.

In addition to rising three spots in aviation rankings, from No. 9 last year, HNTB jumped two spots to No. 4 in Highways from the 2016 rankings. HNTB also gained one spot from No. 6 to No. 5 in Transportation. The company also held at No. 3 in bridges and No. 6 in Mass Transit/Rail.

In the overall ranking of design firms by ENR, HNTB ticked up two spots to No. 19.

HNTB’s many signature aviation projects include design of the air traffic control tower at San Francisco International Airport; design of the T2 West “Green Build” terminal expansion at San Diego International Airport; program management at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport; architectural and engineering and design services at Los Angeles International Airport; design and construction management of runway status lights implementation at airports across the country; program management and owner’s representative services for Chicago O’Hare and Chicago Midway airports; program management and construction management for the Hotel and Transit Center at Denver International Airport; and taxiway design, construction services improvements and terminal planning study at Kansas City International Airport and master plan update for Tampa International Airport. The firm’s largest ongoing aviation project is serving as architect of record for the design of the new South Terminal C at the Orlando International Airport.

About Engineering News-Record

Engineering News-Record provides the news, analysis, commentary and data that construction industry professionals need to do their jobs more effectively. The audience includes contractors, project owners, engineers, architects, government regulators and industry suppliers—many of whom work around the world. ENR connects diverse sectors of the industry with coverage that everyone needs about issues such as business management, design, construction methods, technology, safety, law, legislation, environment and labor.

About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure firm serving public and private owners and contractors. With more than a century of service in the United States, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients’ most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, program management and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com.