Whipper Secures Its Second Tranche of Seed Funding Round

WHIPPER ANNOUNCES HEADQUARTERS IN CYPRUS They understand our vision, our direction and Whipper’s global growth strategy.

Whipper, a gamified, digital messaging venture headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, today confirmed it had closed its Second tranche of its of Seed Round.

Whipper, to date, has now raised a combined 1.2 Million Euro.

The new lead-seed investors are a consortium of Cyprus based reinsurance brokers and Shipping Executives acting under a special purpose-vehicle limited company entitled Damaris. “We’re very pleased to team with Damaris Executives,” Whipper’s CEO, Clark Westerman commented. “They understand our vision, our direction and Whipper’s global growth strategy.”

In addition to Damaris, earlier funding has been taken up by present and former Riot Games/Tencent, Earthlink, Deutsche Bank, and Expedia Executives (both Engineering and Operations Executives). “A good portion of our investors are noteworthy digital focused executives with global, Nasdaq-level corporate experience. They clearly see the need for our solution as well as recognise the management team’s excellent capabilities.” commented Whipper Advisor, Hillik Nissani.

Whipper’s development focus is on an immersive and highly irreverent ‘chat and play’ messaging platform that empowers users to speak and interact with their friends as any character they want to be, real or imaginary. Whipper characters are to be charged up with user-definable superpowers and customisations that create an exciting virtual stage for unrestrained self-expression and fun. The technology involves proprietary machine learning and audio processing elements.

Whipper is led by a founding team of Executives and Advisors who hail from Riot Games, Netflix, Echo UK, DTEX, Swiftkey, Amazon, Expedia, Omnicom and Viber.

Last week Whipper publicly announced it would be headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus and is actively hiring.

ABOUT WHIPPER

Whipper (http://www.whipper.live) is a gamified messaging platform that gives people around the world the ability to chat and play in real-time as their favorite characters across the media and devices of their choice. Headquartered in Cyprus Whipper also has a presence in London, Whipper is currently funded by angel investment in Cyprus, England and the United States. Whipper is represented globally by IP & Digital Media, Consumer and Corporate law specialists, Taylor Wessing.