Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products (EPP), leading global supplier of high-performance thermoplastic materials, visits SEMICON West 2017 this July to showcase their innovative Engineering Plastic Materials for the Semiconductor, Electronics, and Solar industries.

As semiconductor IC chips become miniaturized and their data processing capabilities grow, innovative materials are required to meet the changing needs of these industries. Quadrant EPP materials are specifically designed to perform in the latest wafer processing and chip testing environments—meeting the strictest requirements for purity and consistency in manufacturing. These new materials are focused on delivering low-cost solutions in all facets of the Semiconductor manufacturing process. In addition to their full portfolio, SEMICON West 2017 will highlight the newest additions to Quadrant EPP’s machinable plastic line, including:



Kyron® GC-100 - Developed specifically for current and next generation Burn In & Test Socket markets. This material features superior stiffness without the use of glass fiber fill while delivering excellent stability and micro-machinability due to low CTE and low tensile elongation.

Semitron® PP - A polypropylene developed specifically for challenging applications found in wet process tools. This material delivers virtually particle-free plate with ultra-low stress for high-level, dimensionally stable machining in demanding chamber applications.

SEMICON West 2017 will focus on issues facing the future of the semiconductor manufacturing industry, including sessions covering smart manufacturing, shrinking development cycles, rapidly diversifying marketplaces, and innovations in materials, design, equipment, and software. Trade show programing has increased almost 50% in the past year, indicating a growing need for attendees to strategize over disruptive market trends.

“We’re seeing smarter, faster, and more powerful electronic products,” says Scott Williams, Quadrant EPP Global Strategic Marketing Manager. “Our materials can facilitate all of that growth while still keeping affordability at the forefront.”

Learn more about Quadrant EPP’s innovative family of materials at SEMICON West 2017 (booth #5678) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA from July 11-13, 2017. Application specialists and technical experts will be available on-site to answer questions and provide guidance for engineering and application solutions.

About Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products:

Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products (Quadrant EPP) is the worldwide leader in high-performance and advanced plastic & polymer innovations. Its superior products range from UHMW polyethylene, nylon, and acetal to ultra-high performance polymers that resist temperatures to over 800°F (425°C). Quadrant EPP’s rods, sheets, tubes, and custom shapes are widely used in food processing and packaging, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, electronics, chemical processing, life sciences, power generation, and construction & heavy equipment industries. Showcasing the largest portfolio of engineering plastic materials in the market, Quadrant EPP’s global footprint includes over 2,000 team members across the world from application development and technical service engineering to branch offices and technical support.

