Corepoint Health will host two free webinars, July 19 (10 am CST) and July 20 (2 pm CST), titled “The Future of Interoperability: APIs + traditional interfaces.” The live webinars will explore how patient demands for access to their providers and to their health data is changing how healthcare organizations exchange data between databases and applications.

The webinars will be led by Dave Shaver, one of the country’s leading healthcare interoperability experts. In addition to his role as Chief Technology Officer at Corepoint Health, he is a member of the Board of Directors at HL7 International and the co-chair of the HL7 FHIR governance committee, which sets the strategic direction of the FHIR standard.

Mr. Shaver said the webinar topic is extremely timely for healthcare leaders because web APIs and FHIR have the potential to transform IT infrastructure and dramatically increase health data exchange.

"All major electronic health record vendors will soon include an open, capabilities-based API in their products, presenting new opportunities for custom data flow solutions to connect patients and providers," Mr. Shaver said. "The fact that FHIR APIs will give providers access to patient data at the source of truth is really exciting. I will use the webinar to discuss how the industry can successfully use these advancements alongside their current workflows."

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions before and during the webinar via live chat. Corepoint Health interoperability experts will be available to provide answers in real time. Mr. Shaver will also answer attendee questions at designated times throughout the webinar.

