1-888-GO-ANSWER! Awarded 'Excellent Call Center’ By Top Ten Reviews

With 1-888-GO-ANSWER!, you'll never miss an opportunity We are committed to being a best in breed outsourced solution for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

New York-based outsourced contact center company 1-888-GO-ANSWER! is dedicated to "bringing back an era when every call or message was answered by a live person." This mission, combined with a near-perfect rating of 9.7 out of 10, has culminated in the company's recognition by the trusted, independent consumer assistance website Top Ten Reviews as one of the world's leading Call Center Services, the company announces.

1-888-GO-ANSWER! is the nation’s leading 24/7 bilingual multi-channel contact center and has built a unique, favorable reputation with its suite of solutions that cover telephone, web-chat, email, ticketing and SMS inbound/outbound support services. For almost 10 years, 1-888-GO-ANSWER!'s core mission has been to take customer service back from answering machines, and this strategy has driven unprecedented growth and now, recognition from Top Ten Reviews, one of the world's leading sites specializing in independent and impartial product reviews.

According to TopTenReviews.com, “1-888-GO-ANSWER! offers useful inbound and outbound call center solutions for businesses of any size. Its many services are designed to help your customers, find new leads for you, expand your sales and grow your brand.”

The company's recognition by Top Ten Reviews validates its commitment to its mission and vision, its managers said.

“We are the only contact center company that has the capabilities of doing basic appointment setting or full blown CX for companies," said Adam Alovis, CEO of 1-888-GO-ANSWER! "We are committed to being a best in breed outsourced solution for businesses of all shapes and sizes.”

1-888-GO-ANSWER! is a family-run business that has pioneered inbound/outbound contact services for the digital era. With three state-of-the-art contact centers located in New York, Florida and St. Lucia, the company is able to offer unprecedented levels of human customer service while promoting efficiency, increasing redundancy, and increasing affordability for its partners.

"Today, this incredible recognition by Top Ten Reviews gives our team a new reason to be proud, and the validation that our mission of making sure a human is always available to help you with whatever you need is more important now than ever," Alovis continued.

To learn more about 1-888-GO-ANSWER! and its suite of contact services, visit https://1888goanswer.com/.

ABOUT 1-888-GO-ANSWER!

1-888-GO-ANSWER!, a subsidiary of The Stella Group, is a New York-based bilingual contact center that handles phone calls, web-chats, ticketing, and emails for companies of all shapes and sizes. 1-888-GO-ANSWER! provides the following services for companies: order entry, customer support, appointment setting, and message taking. With the mantra, “never miss an opportunity,” 1-888-GO-ANSWER! has become the contact center of choice for all industries: legal, real estate, home services, medical, financial lenders, and eCommerce.

ABOUT TopTenReviews

TopTenReviews is one of the world's most visited product review websites. It is part of the TechMediaNetwork, a content publisher based in New York with 98 million unique readers a month.