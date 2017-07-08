The 2017 RadWaste Summit will explore the theme, New Priorities, Regulations, and Opportunities as the industry moves into the fourth quarter of the Trump administration and Republican-controlled Congress. The Summit will explore the existing policy, budget allocation, project priorities, and more.

EnergySolutions will have representatives on two sessions during the upcoming Summit, focused on Decommissioning Case Studies and Storage & Transportation. As leaders in decommissioning nuclear power plants and safely managing the characterization, packaging, transportation and disposal of nuclear material, their perspective is valuable in understanding challenges, solutions, and a path forward.



Decommissioning Case Studies: Many nuclear facilities will reach the end of their active lives in a matter of years. Cleanup and waste management at these facilities are both challenging and expensive. Join representatives from these utilities and the industry as they discuss the latest developments in decommissioning plans for nuclear power plants. Panelists include:

o Nicki Fatherly, R.G., National Program Manager, Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

o John T. Sauger, Executive Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer, EnergySolutions

o Theodore Smith, Project Manager, Nuclear Regulatory Commission



Storage and Transportation: Join a discussion by transportation and storage market leaders of opportunities and challenges from both perspectives, including shipping, interstate regulatory issues and the sensitivity of siting interim storage facilities. Speakers include:

o Moderator: Eugene J. Gleason, President, Nuclear Management Associates

o James D. Adam, Senior Vice President, Site and Transportation Services, NAC International

o Jason Williams, Senior Vice President, EnergySolutions

In addition to these highlighted sessions, attendees will hear first-hand about the latest regulations, changes, and solutions for the future from high-level speakers and panelists. Networking is also vital to capitalize on business opportunities within the nuclear waste industry, and with over 350 attendees, speakers, exhibitors and sponsors, there is plenty of networking time built into the agenda.

“I’m excited that the 2017 program agenda and speakers have taken shape, an interesting time within the nuclear waste industry and it will be so important to connect this September to discuss how to move forward,” says Nancy Berlin, Program Manager, ExchangeMonitor Publications & Forums. “We are very happy to have Energy Solutions representatives join the conference program and provide insight into decommissioning, storage, and transportation.”

EnergySolutions also joins the RadWaste Summit as the Grand Sponsor, which includes the Opening Reception taking place the evening of Tuesday, September 5. To learn more and to register, visit http://www.radwastesummit.com.

About ExchangeMonitor, a division of Access Intelligence, LLC

ExchangeMonitor Publications & Forums publishes professional newsletters and creates, manages and sponsors forums, colloquiums and workshops to facilitate an exchange of views and information on critical programs and policies. Areas of focus include: the Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management and the cleanup of the nuclear legacy of the Manhattan Project and the Cold War; the National Nuclear Security Administrative and the current U.S. nuclear weapons complex; and the commercial radioactive waste industry.

About Energy Solutions

EnergySolutions is an international nuclear services company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with operations throughout the United States, Canada and Japan. EnergySolutions is an industry leader in the safe recycling, processing and disposal of nuclear material. We provide a full range of Decommissioning and Decontamination (D&D) services to shut down nuclear power plants. Our customers include the United States Government, all United States Nuclear Power Plants, along with various medical and research facilities.