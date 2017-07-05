With the first day of summer just days away, a local representatives with Crescent Harbor Lighting announced today that they are now offering a low-price guarantee, in an effort to provide customers across the globe with the best deals around.

“We have a ‘people before profit’ philosophy, so with our low-price guarantee, we’re thinking about what’s in the best interest of our customers, and for many customers, quality and price is at the top of the list,’” said Tim Fossett, president and spokesperson for Crescent Harbor Lighting, which is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972.

Fossett explained that the way the low-price guarantee works is if anyone finds and purchases any item that we sell on our website at a lower price from any factory authorized internet retailer (price must include freight and shipping and handling costs as well as any other assorted fees and restocking charges) Crescent Harbor Lighting will refund the difference between their price and what the customer paid for the item.

He went on to not that customers must identify the item within seven days of the date of their order. In order for customers to receive their credit, Fossett said, all customers have to do is simply fax or email the copy of the invoice from their order on the other website to customerservice(at)crescentharbor.com, and Crescent Harbor will review the claim.

According to Fossett, have a wide variety of items to choose from in the company’s online store, including chandeliers, bath lighting, ceiling fixtures, foyer and hallway, floor lamps, pendants, outdoor lighting, sconces, ceiling fans, and more.

“Crescent Harbor Lighting is a business that combines an outstanding selection, a low price guarantee, free shipping, and a sincere commitment to customer service,” Fossett stressed, before adding, “In a world based on transactions, you have found a company that is based on respect - and has been for over 40 years. We invite you to give us a try.”

All orders over $50 will ship free of charge to the contiguous 48 United States via FedEx, UPS, or USPS. Orders over $250 will ship free of charge to Canada.

For more information, please visit blog.crescentharbor.com/ and http://crescentharbor.com/aboutus.html

Crescent Harbor Lighting is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972.

The company specializes in a high-touch customer service approach to retailing lighting fixtures, ceiling fans and other related items.

