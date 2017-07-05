Donald S. Davidson to Speak at Compliance & Legal Society Seminar

Donald S. Davidson, a shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will be a panelist at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIMFA) Compliance and Legal Society Regional Seminar, Aug. 3 at Charles Schwab in San Francisco, CA. Davidson will speak on a panel titled “Litigation & Arbitration Trends & Developments.”

Davidson is a shareholder in the Securities Litigation Practice and White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice in Greenberg Traurig’s San Francisco office. He focuses his practice on a wide range of matters for broker-dealers, investment advisers, and investment companies. He has represented clients in litigation and in regulatory inquiries involving the Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA and its predecessors, Department of Justice (DOJ), state securities regulators, and foreign securities regulators. These matters have included municipal finance, market timing, insider trading, revenue sharing, and issues arising under the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, the Investment Company Act of 1940, various state blue-sky statutes, and SRO rules. He also advises clients on compliance and risk management issues.

