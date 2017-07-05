The Fourth of July holiday typically means for family, friends and fireworks. But the big celebrations often mean big messes. MaintenX International wants to help local businesses clean up after the fireworks.

“Fireworks are always a crowd pleaser,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “But once the festivities are over, there tends to be a lot of leftover fireworks debris in the streets and around a business or facility. It’s important to clean up quickly after the celebration.”

For more than 30 years, MaintenX and its network of highly trained professionals have helped local businesses with their facility needs. Below are a few tips to help you after the Fourth of July:

1. Clear Roof Debris

During a Fourth of July celebration, firework remnants can make their way on top of your roof. It’s important to clear this debris as soon as possible in order to prevent clogs in gutters or rain spouts.

2. Pick up Firework Fragments

Curb appeal is an important part of any business. Pick up any firework packaging or trash that lands on your company’s property. Depending on your city’s codes, a property owner can be fined for leaving firework packaging and trash on the property grounds.

3. Power wash Walkways

Some fireworks leave behind soot and sediment, which can end up on your pavement. To remove those dreadful stains from your walkways, power wash the affected area. This will make your pavement look brand new.

4. Wash Walls

Similarly, firework soot can make its way onto your building’s walls. These scuffs can make your facility look dirty and uncared for. Remove firework remnants with a good power washing or a tough sponge and cleaner.

5. Always Test Fire Alarms and Sprinklers

Although this may seem like a no-brainer, it is always important to check that your facility’s fire alarms and sprinklers are in working order. The Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but fireworks and sparklers can still pose hazards to buildings. This holiday serves as a reminder to ensure your business is safe in the event of an emergency.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, general contracting company. As one of the largest national facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians that includes a national subcontractor network of over 45,000 members. For over 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.