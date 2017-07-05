The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that if the Senate healthcare bill passes, 22 million Americans will lose access to healthcare. These stories illustrate the struggles we faced at the frontlines of care before Obamacare—and the suffering we would return to unless we find a thoughtful and bipartisan way forward

Since 2010, Costs of Care has gathered hundreds of anecdotes from patients, nurses, and doctors across the nation—many of which demonstrate the heart-wrenching choices faced by Americans without health insurance coverage. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that if the Senate healthcare bill passes, 22 million Americans will lose access to healthcare and that pregnant women, the elderly and the disabled may suffer disproportionately.

“Americans should not have to choose between treating an illness and their financial security,” said Neel Shah, MD, Executive Director of Costs of Care and a professor at Harvard Medical School. “Every major study of health insurance expansion has shown that coverage saves lives. These stories illustrate the struggles we faced at the frontlines of care before Obamacare—and the suffering we would return to unless we find a thoughtful and bipartisan way forward.”

During the original publication, bipartisan thought leaders worked with Costs of Care to review these stories, ranging from Republican and former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist to Democrat and former Medicare director Andy Slavitt.

Stories will be shared on the @CostsOfCare Twitter account from now until the Senate holds a vote on the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). On the day of the vote, Costs of Care will tweet a different person’s story every hour.