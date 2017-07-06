Year Up Greater Philadelphia, a one-year workforce development program for urban young adults, is proud to announce that Mayor Jim Kenney will deliver the keynote address at their Cohort 7 graduation ceremony on July 11, 2017. Mayor Kenney will address members of Cohort 7 along with their families, faculty, staff, alumni, corporate partners and supporters.

Mayor Kenney’s record of public service aligns closely with the Year Up mission. As a lifelong resident of Philadelphia, he has dedicated his career to serving the city’s working families, fighting for a real living wage, increased funding for public education and community policing measures. Since his inauguration, Mayor Kenney has committed to expanding access to quality education in Philadelphia, including access to quality pre-k, implementing the community school model, and investing in commercial corridors.

“Mayor Kenney’s dedication to education and the advancement of Greater Philadelphia residents aligns directly with the mission of Year Up,” said Joseph Coyle, Executive Director, Year Up Greater Philadelphia. “Closing the Opportunity Divide is a priority we share with the Mayor and we are honored to have him speak at our upcoming graduation.”

Mayor Kenney said, “Year Up’s benefits are far reaching, impacting both individual participants and our community as a whole. By combining workforce development, education and professional skills for young adults, Year Up will not only help produce more productive citizens for generations to come, it will generate economic growth and a thriving business community.”

Year Up Greater Philadelphia is a yearlong workforce development program for urban young adults, ages 18-24. Located at Peirce College, Year Up Greater Philadelphia provides students with one semester of targeted technical and professional skills training in areas such as Business Operations and Information Technology, followed by a semester-long, credit-bearing professional internship at a top local company. Students can then complete their Associate’s Degrees in the second year. Year Up Greater Philadelphia has served more than 300 young adults to date, with six graduating classes.

Graduation will take place at the Independence Visitors Center on July 11th at 6:00 pm. Students, family, faculty, alumni and friends are invited to join Year Up Greater Philadelphia’s Cohort 7 on their graduation day.

2017 HONORARY AWARDS

Urban Empowerment Award

Stacy Holland

Former Executive Director of the Lenfest Foundation

Corporate Champion Award

John McHale

VP of IT, Aramark

About Year Up

Year Up's mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by providing urban young adults with the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through professional careers and higher education. Year Up achieves this mission through a high support, high expectation model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, internships and college-level coursework. Its holistic approach focuses on students' professional and personal development to place these young adults on a viable path to economic self-sufficiency. Year Up currently serves more than 3,600 students annually across 24 campuses in Arizona, Baltimore, Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Greater Atlanta, Greater Boston, Greater Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, National Capital Region, New York City, Providence, Puget Sound, South Florida and Wilmington.

To learn more, visit http://www.yearup.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter: @YearUp